HCL Tech launches programme to reskill female employees post career break

HCL Technologies on Wednesday launched iBelieve, a one to three-month classroom training programme to reskill employees, especially women, who drop out of the workforce and want to re-join the technology workforce.

The programme will provide training on modern day technology concepts to make the candidates future-ready.

"This program is targeted at women who are serious about making a comeback and willing to invest in themselves. Women who join us will be re-skilled and upgraded on technical and business skills required for today’s work environment. Duration and type of training will commensurate with their respective background," said Srimathi Shivashankar , executive vice president, HCL Technologies.

The fees for the program will be Rs 2.5 lakh plus taxes, and will initially train people from Chennai and Bengaluru. To be eligible, a candidate should have been on a career break of more than two, and less than six years.

With the Women’s Second Career program, HCL wants to offer a chance to women to pick up their career from where they left off.

In spite of the high cost, Shivashankar said the programme has received an "excellent response".

As of last year, India’s IT-BPM industry employed nearly 3.9 million people, of which over 34 percent were women, according to Nasscom.

The lack of women in leadership role in the Indian technology industry has been a talking point for long. While the gender parity in the Indian information technology is much better than most others, only a handful of women reach the top levels.

In its "Women and IT Scorecard – India," the National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) said earlier this month that on average, women working in IT are more qualified than men, and that more companies were reporting a higher proportion (by 4.5 per cent) of women aged between 30-35 in C-Suite roles than men in the same age group.

Policies such as conveyance, flexi-work, work-from-home, parental leave, anti-harassment, healthcare, are helping women continue pursuing their careers.

The same report also said that half of the Indian IT firms will have women constitute for over 20 percent of those in the senior level, and nearly 51 percent at the C-suite level.

It is also a fact that women who take time off work as a result of maternity or movement with spouse find it more difficult to re-join the workforce.

"We forget that the kind of experience these women bring to the workforce after a break will be very high on people capability. We believe that the zeal to do well and achieve their career aspirations always remains," added HCL's Shivashankar.

Successful candidates from the programme can be offered placement with HCL post successful completion of the classroom training.