Last Updated : Oct 02, 2018 09:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

HCL Tech completes acquisition of H&D International

On June 27, it has intimated about the acquisition of Hönigsberg & Düvel Datentechnik GmbH (H&D)

HCL Technologies said Tuesday that it has completed the acquisition of engineering services provider H&D International. "We would like to inform you that the acquisition has been completed with effect from October 2," the company said in a BSE filing.

On June 27, it has intimated about the acquisition of Hönigsberg & Düvel Datentechnik GmbH (H&D).

Founded in 1996, H&D specialises in IT infrastructure, application services particularly in R&D IT, shop floor IT and Industry 4.0 solutions.

HCL Technologies had earlier stated that it will acquire Wolfsburg-based H&D International Group for 30 million euros. PTI RR .
First Published on Oct 2, 2018 09:50 pm

