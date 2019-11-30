App
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2019 08:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

HCL shareholders' approve proposals to hike authorised share capital, issue bonus shares

"The above resolutions have been duly approved by the shareholders of the company with requisite majority. These resolutions shall deemed to have been passed on the last date of voting i.e. November 29, 2019," HCL Technologies said in a BSE filing.

HCL Technologies on Saturday said its shareholders have approved proposals to increase authorised share capital and issue bonus shares. The company had sought shareholders' approval via postal ballot on October 26 for increase in authorised share capital and consequent alteration of the memorandum of association of the company, and issue of bonus shares.

Also, the Record Date of December 7, 2019, for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the bonus shares has been confirmed, it added.

As per the filing, 93.05 percent votes were cast in favour of the ordinary resolution for approval of increase in authorised share capital and consequent alteration of the memorandum of association of the company.

Similarly, the resolution for issue of bonus shares received 97.56 per cent votes in favour of the proposal.

First Published on Nov 30, 2019 07:19 pm

