Havells reports Q4 net profit up 71% at Rs 304 crore

Electrical goods major Havells posted a 71 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its March quarter (Q4) consolidated net profit at Rs 303.83 crore.

The total income for Q4 was up 50.8 percent at Rs 3,375.87 crore. The company said in its investor presentation that Q4 sustained the growth momentum gained in Q3 with the highest quarterly sales.

It added that the structural shift and market share gains in favour of organized sector seems to be further consolidating.

"Investments in e-commerce and rural are paying off with high growth, visibility and distribution expansion," the company said.

Among the different segments, electrical consumer durables segment saw a 71 percent YoY growth in revenue to Rs 712 crore in Q4. Cables business saw 51 percent revenue growth to Rs 1,029 crore.

The switchgears business saw a 53 percent YoY revenue growth to Rs 463 crore while lighting business grew 40 percent to Rs 329 crore.

Lloyd saw a 29 percent YoY growth in revenue to Rs 591 crore in Q4. The company said that growth has been across segments with consumer products still leading the pack.

The Finance Act 2021 enacted in March 2021 has disallowed depreciation retrospectively from April 01, 2020 on goodwill for tax deduction. Havells said that due to this the tax expense for the quarter is higher by Rs 32.96 crore due to the said amendment.

When it comes to FY22, Havells said that the onset and ferocity of second wave is impacting the growth. From second week of April, the growth has slowed with further deceleration in May.

The Havells board has recommended a final dividend at Rs 3.50 per equity share for the financial year 2020-21. This is subject to shareholder approval at its annual general meeting on June 30.