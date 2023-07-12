Havells weighs production contracts for foreign brands: Report

Vedanta's debt load is greater than it thought, with Foxconn pulling funds: Report

Anil Rai Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of Havells India, said the company plans to enter electronic manufacturing service (EMS) or contract manufacturing for appliances such as air-conditioners and washing machines to meet the increasing demand from global brands for an Indian manufacturing base, according to a report by the Economic Times.

Also Read | Foxconn to apply for India chipmaking incentives after $19.5 billion JV pullout

The company has begun manufacturing and designing air-conditioners for global brands in the Middle East and the US on a pilot basis, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify this news development.

As Havells invests heavily in building manufacturing lines and capacities for its own brand Lloyd, it will use the spare capacity to contract manufacture for foreign brands, the report added.

Also Read | Havells emphasises on expansion, R&D investment; JM Financial retains Buy

"We want to cater to the China plus-one manufacturing strategy of global brands. We will only manufacture for brands sold overseas since we don't want such products to compete with our own Lloyd brand of appliances. We are also designing the products to ensure they meet the norms of these markets," the Economic Times quoted Gupta as saying.

According to Gupta, the company plans to generate Rs 1,000 crore from contract manufacturing over the next three to four years. Due to its global standard plant and excess capacities, Havells has started with AC for such manufacturing. It has also set up a factory to manufacture washing machines.

"As and when we set up plants for manufacturing our own products, we will start contract manufacturing," he said in the ET report.

The company has invested over Rs 900 crore in these plants. In addition to two million AC units, 680,000 washing machines can be manufactured by the company. Gupta said Lloyd plans to set up a refrigerator manufacturing facility, which will also be a big investment since the company sells refrigerators and televisions made by contract manufacturers.

Lloyd's business grew at the fastest rate for Havells in FY23 at 49 percent YoY to Rs 3,369 crore, despite high inflation and sluggish consumer demand in the overall home appliances and television market, the report added.