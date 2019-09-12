Havells India to double manpower in Northeast; aims at Rs 1,000cr revenue

Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India on September 12 said it will double the manpower at its manufacturing facility in Northeast within two years as it aims to touch Rs 1,000 crore sales revenue from the region.

Havells India President Saurabh Goel, at a press conference, said the company is expecting to increase its revenue from the Northeast by more than two folds from the present Rs 400 crore within the next three years.

"So far, we are not affected by the slowdown in the economy. The replacement market has helped us in handling the decline in new construction in real estate segment. The Northeast is also not different from the rest of the country," he said.

The company's Changsari plant in Assam, which manufactures MCBs and switch disconnectors, produces 1.2 crore poles annually against its installed capacity of 3.6 crore.

"We are increasing our output due to strong demand. We hope to utilise full capacity of the plant in the next two years. Accordingly, our manpower at the plant is likely to double," Goel said.

Havells India currently employs over 750 people, including 530 at the plant, in Northeast.