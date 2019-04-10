App
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2019 04:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Have created over 1 lakh direct and indirect jobs in India: OYO

OYO has footprint in over 500 cities across 10 countries - India, China, Malaysia, Nepal, the UK, the UAE, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines and Japan.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Hospitality firm OYO on April 10 said it has created over a lakh direct and indirect jobs in India and is aiming to double the number by 2020. The company is helping empower multiple ancillary industries in the hospitality ecosystem by leveraging scale to make bulk procurement that supports local businesses, OYO said in a statement.

"We are focused on enabling economic opportunities at every level and are committed towards generating gainful employment and entrepreneurship through our growing network of OYO Hotels and Homes in India," OYO India and South Asia Chief Executive Officer Aditya Ghosh said.

He added that over half of the 1 lakh jobs created by it were in smaller towns and cities of India.

"As we grow at scale, so does the possibility of an entrepreneurial ecosystem of direct and indirect employment. We, therefore, aim to double economic opportunities created by 2020," Ghosh said.

Every month, OYO is utilising over 40 lakh toiletry kits across the 1,73,000 exclusive rooms that are part of its chain while procuring 40,000 units of linen, the statement said.

In addition, the company has set up 22 OYO Skill Institutes in the country for training frontline staff in every aspect of hotel management in India, it added.

First Published on Apr 10, 2019 04:00 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Oyo

