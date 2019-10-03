Have a lavish budget for festive spends? Here are some TVs that you can buy

If you have a lavish budget of spending above Rs 50,000 for a single product this festive season, TV makers have lined up a host of new products that are smart, artificial intelligence-enabled and are also aimed at appealing to the aesthetic sense of the household.

Festive sales account for 55 percent of the annual sales for the appliance makers. Hence, product launches are much higher during this period. From a TV that converts into a painting to one that recommends what new television programme you must watch, here is a lowdown on the products on offer:

Samsung Frame

What is it? 55-inch QLED TV

Price: Rs 84,990

Samsung has announced the sale of The Frame QLED TV for Rs 84,990, during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale (September 29 to October 4). The 55-inch QLED television is a product which is TV during power on and converts into a painting when switched off.

Consumers doing pre-paid transactions through credit cards, debit cards and net banking will get an additional instant cash back of Rs 5,000. The TV will come with 10-year no screen burn-in warranty and two-year warranty on the panel.

The Frame QLED TV transforms the television into a picture frame that comes with over 1,200 artworks from around the world. Users can get access to a growing library of artwork from world renowned institutions by selecting an individual piece of art for Rs 1,199 or subscribe to the full Art Store collection for Rs 299 per month.

LG NanoCell TV

What is it? 55-inch 4K UHD TV

Price: Rs 69,900

LG’s 55-inch UHD television is available on sale on Amazon for Rs 69,900 (black colour) as part of the festive offer. The television is enabled with the artificial intelligence-technology ThinQ that makes the device smarter than a regular television set.

ThinQ refers to the technology that is used to make the appliance adapt to the needs of the customers. This includes the ability to study the regular television viewing patterns of the user and suggest relevant programmes for the customer.

For instance, if you are a regular viewer of crime shows on the television, the TV device will provide appropriate recommendations for the users.

Also whenever the TV is not in use, the LG Gallery Mode can be switched on. Here, the television is converted into a gallery where one can easily access picture collections accompanied by mood-enhancing music.

Sony OLED Master Series

What is it? 55-inch Ultra HD TV

Price: Rs 299,900

Sony’s OLED Master Series televisions come with a the Picture Processor X1 which is aimed to detect hundreds of different objects on screen and intelligently enhance brightness, detail and colour so that each item looks realistic.

The product is designed in the way that the TV can be mounted as close to the wall as possible. The aim here is for the TV to blend with the aesthetics of the home and match the décor. Also, it has a supplied cable holder to keep cables neatly hidden in the stand and held in place.

As part of a festive offer, a smart home-kit worth Rs 24,990 will be offered free of cost with the product. This kit includes smart plugs, quadra smart box and smart camera.

Haier U6900 LED TV

What is it? 65-inch LED TV

Price: Rs 99,990

Home appliances brand Haier launched its smart AI-enabled Android LED TV, called the ‘U6900’ series in the last week of September.

The new range comes packed with AI powered Google Assistant, where one can simply press the mic button on their remote to quickly find the latest blockbuster, check the score of the big game or dim the room lights - all without missing what they’re already watching.

With this new launch, Haier will not only provide its users with an entertainment platform but will also enable them to control their smart home devices with a voice assistance system.