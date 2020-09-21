Have a few lakhs to spend on appliances and want VIP service? BSH Home Appliances has a solution

If you are willing to spend a few lakhs on redoing your kitchen and are eyeing premium services, BSH Home Appliances has launched a premium service for you.

The home appliances major has launched Direct2Customer buying facility where customers can buy premium products from Bosch’s global portfolio.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Neeraj Bahl, MD & CEO, BSH Home Appliances said that the first experience centre will be set up in Mumbai and will be operational before Diwali (that falls on November 14).

“This will be a super-premium offering where customers can buy built-in Bosch appliances for the kitchen including refrigerators, coffee makers, dishwashers, induction hobs among others. This service is present in Australia, Spain and New Zealand and we are getting it to India ahead of the festive season,” he added.

Bahl explained that customers who walk into these exclusive facilities buy upto five products and spend upwards of Rs 5 lakh.

“We will promote it through kitchen dealers and the experience centres that will later come up in locations like Chandigarh, Delhi, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. Specialised delivery and after-sales services will be provided,” he added.

This will be BSH Home Appliances’ first such initiative in Asia. When it comes to revenue from this new initiative, Bahl said that BSH Home Appliances expects about Euro 1 million (approximately Rs 8.6 crore) in the first year. In three years, he said that the turnover from this new venture will be Euro 10 million (approximately Rs 86.6 crore).

Compared to a regular appliance showroom, this new initiative will offer Bosch’s premium international products which are otherwise not available in India. Bahl added that Rs 4 crore is being spent on designing the interiors itself of the experience centre.

“We are also launching a new range of products under will available exclusively to customers on this facility. This includes a refrigerator where upto interchangeable doors will be available as also a camera-enabled IoT fridge,” he added.

As far as the IoT-enabled refrigerator is concerned, Bahl said that this product will have a camera inside the appliance. So a customer can see the food items inside the fridge from his/her mobile application. This will make it convenient when one is at the grocery store. This refrigerator will be priced at Rs 3 lakh.

IoT refrigerator by Bosch

Among the other premium products that will bring built-in appliances into the kitchen are warmer drawers and teppanyaki grills. Consumers will not just get a live demo, but it also comes with delivery, tracking and installation services from Bosch.

BSH Home Appliances has three flagship brands in the consumer durables category, Bosch, Siemens and the recently-launched luxury brand – Gaggenau.