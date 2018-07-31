App
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 06:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hathway Cable & Datacom plans to deleverage by Rs 500 crore by March 2020

Hathway's cable operations straddle across key Indian geographies and offers cable television services across 140 cities and towns and cable broadband services across 21 cities.

 
 
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is planning to deleverage its books by Rs 500 crore by March 2020, as it looks to introduce new products and expand its market share, said Rajan Gupta, Managing Director of Hathway Cable.

Total debt as on March 2018 stands at Rs 1,617 crore.

"Out of 500 crore committed, Rs 350 crore will be coming from the promoters side both in terms of equity and long-term unsecured loan," said Gupta.

"Of Rs 350 crore from promoters, Rs 100 crore has already come in July another Rs 100 crore will come by August 10 and balance Rs 150 crore will be happening by March 2020," Gupta added.

The additional Rs 150 crore will be generated from operations.

Hathway's cable operations straddle across key Indian geographies and offers cable television services across 140 cities and towns and cable broadband services across 21 cities.

Raising funds

On July 23, Hathway board had approved raising funds of up to Rs 100 crore by way of preferential allotment of equity shares of face value Rs 2 each.

The shares were issued to Hathway Investments Private Limited, an entity forming part of the promoter group.

As on March 31, 2018, Hathway’s net debt-to-equity ratio stood at 1.23. After this issue, it is expected to come down below 1.

Gupta said in the next 2 years, the company has capex plan of Rs 500 crore. The company will utilise its capex primarily to set up data centres, IT and underground fibre.

As per a report by Ambit, Hathway has a 52 percent share of MSO, broadband market.
First Published on Jul 31, 2018 06:52 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Hathway Cable & Datacom

