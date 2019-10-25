H2 outlook: Marico eyes 8-10% domestic volume growth

FMCG major Marico is targeting an 8-10 percent volume growth over the medium term on the back of increased investment in the core portfolio, aggressive new product launches, distribution expansion and judicious pricing, the company said in its earnings statement on October 25.

The India business registered a volume growth of 4 percent in the first half (Apr-Sep) of FY20.

However, the maker of Parachute and Saffola expects near-term volumes to remain soft.

VOLUME GROWTH UPDATE FOR H1

Parachute Rigids posted 5 percent volume growth in the first half of FY20 coupled with strong market share gains. Given the market construct and strong brand equity, the company expects to grow volumes in the range of 5-7 percent over the medium term.

Value-Added Hair Oils lagged medium-term expectations with 4 percent volume growth in H1FY20. The company aims to drive double-digit volume growth over the medium term on the back of growth in the core portfolio, drive towards premiumisation, scale-up of new launches and active participation in the bottom of the pyramid.

Saffola Edible Oils volumes grew by 2 percent in H1FY20 and the company is eyeing to deliver high single-digit volume growth over the medium term.

In Foods, the company will continue to innovate and launch tasty and healthy dietary options for the consumer, maintaining 20 percent plus CAGR over the medium term.

In the premium hair nourishment, male grooming and skincare the company expects to deliver value growth of 20 percent plus CAGR over the medium term.

Q2 NUMBERS

Marico registered a 17 percent year-on-year jump in its Q2 consolidated net profit at Rs 253 crore against a profit of Rs 216 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue fell marginally to Rs 1,829 crore against Rs 1,837 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) up 15.7 percent to Rs 353 crore, while EBITDA margin rose 270 bps to 19.3 percent.