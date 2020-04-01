H1-B visas: India tops list of applicants, says USCIS

Close to 68 percent of the H1-B registrations for FY21 were from India, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said on April 1.

After India, China is the second largest beneficiary at 13.2 percent.

"Nearly 2,75,000 unique registrations were submitted during the initial registration period. Nearly 81 percent of submitted registrations were for potential beneficiaries from India (67.7 percent) and China (13.2 percent)," USCIS said.

Of the total applications, roughly 46 percent of all registrations were for prospective beneficiaries with US advanced degrees.

The USCIS had earlier announced that the H1-B quota (65,000) for FY21 was over.

In addition, USCIS also issues another 20,000 H-1B visas for those who have earned Masters and higher degrees from a US institution.

The fiscal year begins from October 1, 2020,

Eligible applicants notified by the USCIS can start applying for H1-B petition from April 1, 2020.

Unlike earlier, the newly implemented H1-B Electronic Registration Process mandates the employers to register with the USCIS by March 20, after which the lottery process starts. After the lottery, the agency announces the potential beneficiaries who can start the application process.