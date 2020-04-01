App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 10:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

H1-B visas: India tops list of applicants, says USCIS

After India, China is the second largest beneficiary at 13.2 percent.

Swathi Moorthy @kpswathi

Close to 68 percent of the H1-B registrations for FY21 were from India, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said on April 1.

After India, China is the second largest beneficiary at 13.2 percent.

"Nearly 2,75,000 unique registrations were submitted during the initial registration period. Nearly 81 percent of submitted registrations were for potential beneficiaries from India (67.7 percent) and China (13.2 percent)," USCIS said.

Close

Of the total applications, roughly 46 percent of all registrations were for prospective beneficiaries with US advanced degrees.

related news

The USCIS had earlier announced that the H1-B quota (65,000) for FY21 was over.

In addition, USCIS also issues another 20,000 H-1B visas for those who have earned Masters and higher degrees from a US institution.

The fiscal year begins from October 1, 2020,

Eligible applicants notified by the USCIS can start applying for H1-B petition from April 1, 2020.

Unlike earlier, the newly implemented H1-B Electronic Registration Process mandates the employers to register with the USCIS by March 20, after which the lottery process starts. After the lottery, the agency announces the potential beneficiaries who can start the application process.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 10:17 pm

tags #Business #Companies #H1-B visa

most popular

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.