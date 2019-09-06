Gurugram Rapid Metro struggling to stay afloat, may be forced to stop operations from September 9

Beset by low ridership and financial woes, Gurugram Rapid Metro may be forced to stop operations from September 9, according to a report by news agency IANS.

Built by IL&FS Infrastructure, it was the first privately financed Rapid Metro system.

A company spokesperson has confirmed that the metro is unable to operate further due to piling losses.

"We have written to the Haryana government that the company won't be able to run the service from September 9. We have urged it for takeover and are waiting for the reply," the spokesperson said in the report.

But since the matter has not been cleared by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) cannot take over operations.

A resident in Gurugram said that the rapid metro connects high-end localities where most residents own luxury vehicles with private drivers. Therefore, failure to attract ridership is quoted as one of the reasons for the failure of the rapid metro.