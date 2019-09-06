App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2019 08:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gurugram Rapid Metro struggling to stay afloat, may be forced to stop operations from September 9

A company spokesperson has confirmed that the metro is unable to operate further due to piling losses.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Beset by low ridership and financial woes, Gurugram Rapid Metro may be forced to stop operations from September 9, according to a report by news agency IANS.

Built by IL&FS Infrastructure, it was the first privately financed Rapid Metro system.

A company spokesperson has confirmed that the metro is unable to operate further due to piling losses.

Close

"We have written to the Haryana government that the company won't be able to run the service from September 9. We have urged it for takeover and are waiting for the reply," the spokesperson said in the report.

related news

But since the matter has not been cleared by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) cannot take over operations.

A resident in Gurugram said that the rapid metro connects high-end localities where most residents own luxury vehicles with private drivers. Therefore, failure to attract ridership is quoted as one of the reasons for the failure of the rapid metro.

The metro project was built in phases with an outlay of Rs 1,450 crore in phase one and Rs 2,143 crore in the second phase. The service became functional to the public in two phases in November 2013 and December 2016.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 6, 2019 07:53 pm

tags #Business #Delhi Capital #Economy

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.