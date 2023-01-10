Gulf sovereign wealth funds may be biggest investors in Adani Enterprises FPO

While Adani Enterprises is prepping up for its much-awaited follow-on public offer to raise up to Rs 20,000 crore, a report by the Economic Times suggests Gulf sovereign wealth funds and financial institutions, including its strategic equity partner International Holding Company (IHC), are likely to be the biggest investors.

Conglomerates such as IHC, and the public market desks of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, ADQ, Qatar Investment Authority and Mubadala have been tapped for the FPO, the report added.

Abu Dhabi-listed IHC is planning to acquire close to 10 to 15 percent of the issue by investing between Rs 2,000 crore and Rs 2,800 crore, making it the largest non-promoter foreign shareholder in Adani Enterprises, the newspaper said.

The report noted that the FPO will lead to a marginal 3.5 percent dilution for the promoters.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

In November, Adani Enterprises announced the initiation of the FPO and is likely to file the red herring prospectus (RHP) with market regulator Sebi later this month, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

Two other persons told Moneycontrol that the plan was to complete the deal before March 31, 2023, but a final call on the timing of the launch would be taken based on market conditions and investor appetite. According to another source familiar with ongoing deliberations, Adani Enterprises was also looking to launch the deal under Sebi’s 'fast-track FPO' mechanism. On June 9, 2020, Sebi had issued a circular, relaxing the eligibility conditions applicable to fast-track further public offers by listed companies. In May last year, IHC had invested $2 billion as primary capital in three listed Adani portfolio companies – Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) and Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) via preferential allotment of shares.

Moneycontrol News

