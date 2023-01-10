 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gulf sovereign wealth funds may be biggest investors in Adani Enterprises FPO

Moneycontrol News
Jan 10, 2023 / 01:46 PM IST

Conglomerates such as IHC, and the public market desks of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, ADQ, Qatar Investment Authority and Mubadala have been tapped for the Adani Enterprises FPO.

While Adani Enterprises is prepping up for its much-awaited follow-on public offer to raise up to Rs 20,000 crore, a report by the Economic Times suggests Gulf sovereign wealth funds and financial institutions, including its strategic equity partner International Holding Company (IHC), are likely to be the biggest investors.

Conglomerates such as IHC, and the public market desks of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, ADQ, Qatar Investment Authority and Mubadala have been tapped for the FPO, the report added.

Abu Dhabi-listed IHC is planning to acquire close to 10 to 15 percent of the issue by investing between Rs 2,000 crore and Rs 2,800 crore, making it the largest non-promoter foreign shareholder in Adani Enterprises, the newspaper said.

The report noted that the FPO will lead to a marginal 3.5 percent dilution for the promoters.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

In November, Adani Enterprises announced the initiation of the FPO and is likely to file the red herring prospectus (RHP) with market regulator Sebi later this month, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.