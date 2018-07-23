GST cut: Festive cheer for customers as appliance prices set to drop by 8-10%

Ahead of the festive season, the prices of home appliances are set to drop by 8-10 percent.With the GST Council slashing goods and services tax (GST) on televisions (upto 27 inch), refrigerators, mixer-grinders and washing machines from 28 percent to 18 percent, the companies will pass on the tax cut benefit to customers.

On Saturday, the GST Council decided to remove several consumer durables from the highest tax bracket of 28 percent. The consideration was that several of these products are no longer luxury products but essentials for Indian households.

Kamal Nandi, business head and executive vice president, Godrej Appliances, told Moneycontrol that there will be a 7-8 percent cut in prices of refrigerators and washing machines from July 28. "This is a welcome move ahead of the festive season since this, coupled with good monsoons, will boost demand," he added.

The rate cuts will be applicable from July 27. Rate reductions will be implemented post that.

However, companies which Moneycontrol spoke to said there will not be uniform cut in prices across categories since they also have to consider the rise in raw material costs due to global price increase and rupee depreciation.

Gunjan Srivastava, MD & CEO of BSH Household Appliances, said, "We agree with the sentiment expressed that home appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, mixer grinders and other small appliances are items of regular use, which are necessary for any household."

However, he added that it will take some time for the industry to align their pricing strategies to the revised rates. He companies will eventually work their pricing to pass the benefits on to the consumer.

Looking at the macroeconomic picture, industry players are also expecting this move to boost new jobs in the sector as demand increases. Festivals like Diwali and Christmas are usually high-sales periods for consumer durables firms.

Manish Sharma, President & CEO, Panasonic India & South Asia, said the decision will further bolster employment rates and give the necessary impetus to the country’s manufacturing sector. He added that the reduction of GST slab on television sets of upto 27 inches to 18 percent will improve product penetration and affordability in smaller towns across the country.

"However, in order to improve the gamut of its usage even further, we had hoped for TV sets of at least upto 43 inches to be taxed under the 18 percent tax slab as well," said Sharma.

After the GST for white goods was set at 28 percent, companies had to increase prices to offset the rise in costs. This was a dampener just in time for the festive season in 2017, since MRPs of products went up by 10-15 percent.

Sunil D'Souza, MD of Whirlpool India, said by rationalising the rates on basic appliances like refrigerators and washers, which today are essentials and not luxuries for the Indian consumer, the government is now taking the benefits of GST implementation down to improving the lives of the Indian consumer by making appliances much more affordable.

Ever since July 2017, consumer durables firms have been in active discussions with the government to reduce the rate of taxation on white goods. Their contention was that most of their products were essentials and not luxury.