App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2019 07:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GST body dismisses profiteering claims against Maruti Suzuki

A complainant had alleged that the carmaker had profiteered by not passing on the benefit of tax reduction on four car models – WagonR VXI AMT, Alto 800 LXI, Swift VXI and Wagon R VXI – at the time of implementation of GST from July 1, 2017.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA), the quasi-judicial body under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system, has dismissed allegation of profiteering against Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

A complainant had alleged that the carmaker had profiteered by not passing on the benefit of tax reduction on four car models – WagonR VXI AMT, Alto 800 LXI, Swift VXI and Wagon R VXI – at the time of implementation of GST from July 1, 2017.

After the investigation report submitted to NAA, it concluded that in case of three car models, Maruti had reduced the base price. For the fourth car model, the increase in base price was 'very negligible'.

"It was also observed that…even this negligible increase was on account of reduction discount while the base prices excluding discounts had remained the same," NAA said in its order.

related news

The government has received hundreds of complaints under GST's anti-profiteering mechanism. The clause was introduced to ensure businesses transfer the benefit of the tax credit to the consumer by making products cheaper.

If this is not done, the NAA can then impose penalty, cancel registration of the supplier or return the amount of benefit not passed on, along with an interest of 18 percent, depending on the details of the case.

NAA is the top decision-making body under GST’s anti-profiteering mechanism, headed by chairperson BN Sharma and four technical members.

The framework of the mechanism comprises a standing committee, screening committees in every state as well as the Directorate General of Safeguards, now renamed as DG anti-profiteering (DGAP).

If consumers feel that the benefit of a rate cut is not being passed on to them, they can directly approach the state’s screening committee for relief. Once DGAP completes the investigation, the case is then sent to NAA, which issues the final order.

Complaints started pouring in after the GST Council in November, 2017 cut rates of over 200 items across various slabs. The rate rationalisation continued earlier this year in January, July and again in December, 2018.
First Published on Jan 2, 2019 07:34 pm

tags #anti-profiteering #Companies #Economy #GST #Maruti Suzuki #National Anti-profiteering Authority

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.