GSK suspends Ranitidine distribution in India, regulators seek drug testing data from pharma cos

Sources within pharma industry told Moneycontrol that Dr Reddy’s and Saraca Laboratories are two big suppliers of the Ranitidine active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) globally, from which most other companies source the API to formulate the drug.
GSK said it has been contacted by regulatory authorities regarding the detection of nitrosamine impurity called N‐nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) in ranitidine products. NDMA has been classified by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) as probably carcinogenic to humans.GSK made the decision based on the information received and correspondence with regulatory authorities, the company said.
"GSK is continuing with investigations into the potential source of the NDMA. These investigations include continued engagement with our API suppliers. Patient safety remains our utmost priority and we are taking this issue very seriously,” the company said.
Source of contamination
The company sources the Ranitidine active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) from Saraca Laboratories and SMS Lifesciences for supply to the Indian market
The company said it hadn't recalled product manufactured using API from SMS from the market at this point of time.
"However, all such products will remain on hold and they will not be released to the market while we await the test results," the company said.
Strides stock down 4 percent
Earlier in the day, Strides Pharma Science said it has received an Information Request (IR) from USFDA to provide test data of Ranitidine tablets it sells in the US in the next 30 days.
The company said it is in the process of responding to the information request.
“Further updates on the product will be provided post completion of the requisite tests,” Strides said in a statement.
Ranitidine is commonly used heartburn or acidity medicine, sold over-the-counter (OTC).
Strides has approval for the prescription (Rx) and OTC for Ranitidine tablets for the US market. The company said it is only commercializing the Rx product.
Ranitidine tablets are amongst the top 5 products sold by the company in the US.
The USFDA information request hit Strides' stock. Strides shares dropped 4.5 percent to close at Rs 331.70 on BSE, while the benchmark Sensex declined 1.29 percent to end at 38,593.52 points.
Earlier, Dr Reddy’s said it had halted the world-wide supply of Ranitidine until the USFDA probe is over.Along with Strides and Dr Reddy’s, Aurobindo Pharma, Ajanta Pharma, Glenmark, Granules India, VKT Pharma, are other Indian companies that sell Ranitidine in the US.
The USFDA has earlier said that some ranitidine products contain a nitrosamine impurity called NDMA at low levels. NDMA is also found in water and foods, including meats, dairy products, and vegetables and is not expected to cause harm when ingested in very low levels. However, based on a petition by an online pharmacy firm, the USFDA is now reaching out to all formulation companies to perform tests to evaluate the presence of NDMA in the product.
USFDA is yet to call individuals to stop taking the drug.
Two major API suppliers in the dock
Currently, NDMA is not something which is normally tested as part of the pharmacopoeia protocol.
“They have flagged it as a possible risk and now they are determining how to test and what is going to be the standard of testing,” an industry person said.
Global regulators will take a decision will also impact India.
DCGI asks pharma cos to verify ranitidine stocks
The Indian drug regulator too swung into action.
VG Somani, Drug Controller General (India) wrote a letter to all zonal and sub-zonal CDSCO offices in the country to communicate to the manufacturers of Ranitidine API and formulations under their jurisdiction to verify their products and take appropriate measures to ensure patient safety"The drug Ranitidine is approved for multiple indications in the country and is available in various formulations including tablets, injections, etc. It is a prescription drug included in Schedule H and, therefore, it should be sold by retail only under prescription of a registered medical practitioner," the DCGI's letter said.