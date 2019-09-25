GSK suspends Ranitidine distribution in India, regulators seek drug testing data from pharma cos

Saraca Laboratories was notified by the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines (EDQM) that its certificate of suitability for ranitidine hydrochloride has been suspended with immediate effect.

"Based on the information provided above and as a precautionary action, GSK has made the decision to initiate a voluntary recall (pharmacy/retail level recall) of Zinetac Tablets 150 mg and 300 mg products manufactured in India using API sourced from Saraca Laboratories," GSK said.

The company said it hadn't recalled product manufactured using API from SMS from the market at this point of time. "However, all such products will remain on hold and they will not be released to the market while we await the test results," the company said. Strides stock down 4 percent

Earlier in the day, Strides Pharma Science said it has received an Information Request (IR) from USFDA to provide test data of Ranitidine tablets it sells in the US in the next 30 days.

The company said it is in the process of responding to the information request.

“Further updates on the product will be provided post completion of the requisite tests,” Strides said in a statement.

Ranitidine is commonly used heartburn or acidity medicine, sold over-the-counter (OTC).

Strides has approval for the prescription (Rx) and OTC for Ranitidine tablets for the US market. The company said it is only commercializing the Rx product.

Ranitidine tablets are amongst the top 5 products sold by the company in the US.

The USFDA information request hit Strides' stock. Strides shares dropped 4.5 percent to close at Rs 331.70 on BSE, while the benchmark Sensex declined 1.29 percent to end at 38,593.52 points.

Earlier, Dr Reddy’s said it had halted the world-wide supply of Ranitidine until the USFDA probe is over.

In India, apart from GSK, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is among the companies that sells the same formulation under the Rantac brand name.

Along with Strides and Dr Reddy’s Granules India , VKT Pharma, are other Indian companies that sell Ranitidine in the US.

The USFDA has earlier said that some ranitidine products contain a nitrosamine impurity called NDMA at low levels. NDMA is also found in water and foods, including meats, dairy products, and vegetables and is not expected to cause harm when ingested in very low levels. However, based on a petition by an online pharmacy firm, the USFDA is now reaching out to all formulation companies to perform tests to evaluate the presence of NDMA in the product.

USFDA is yet to call individuals to stop taking the drug.

Two major API suppliers in the dock

Sources within pharma industry told Moneycontrol that Dr Reddy’s and Saraca Laboratories are two big suppliers of the Ranitidine active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) globally, from which most other companies source the API to formulate the drug.

Currently, NDMA is not something which is normally tested as part of the pharmacopoeia protocol.

“They have flagged it as a possible risk and now they are determining how to test and what is going to be the standard of testing,” an industry person said.

Global regulators will take a decision will also impact India.

DCGI asks pharma cos to verify ranitidine stocks

The Indian drug regulator too swung into action.

VG Somani, Drug Controller General (India) wrote a letter to all zonal and sub-zonal CDSCO offices in the country to communicate to the manufacturers of Ranitidine API and formulations under their jurisdiction to verify their products and take appropriate measures to ensure patient safety