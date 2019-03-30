GRSE becomes 'first' Indian shipyard to deliver 100 warships

Garden Reach Ship Builders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) on Saturday became the "first Indian shipyard" to build and deliver 100 warships, the state-owned company said.

GRSE Chairman and Managing Director, Rear Admiral (Retd) V K Saxena, formally handed over the 100th warship -- 'IN LCU L-56' -- to the Indian Navy, it said.

The 100th warship, a Landing Craft Utility (LCU), is the sixth of an order of eight such vessels from the Navy, the company said in a release.

On March 27, GRSE had handed over its 99th warship, 'ICGS Priyadarshini' -- an advanced 'Fast Patrol Vessel' -- to the Indian Coast Guard.

In the last 59 years, the company has built around 780 platforms, including 100 warships to the Navy, the Coast Guard, and the Mauritius Coast Guard, the release added.