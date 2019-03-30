App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2019 09:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

GRSE becomes 'first' Indian shipyard to deliver 100 warships

The 100th warship, a Landing Craft Utility (LCU), is the sixth of an order of eight such vessels from the Navy, the company said in a release.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Garden Reach Ship Builders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) on Saturday became the "first Indian shipyard" to build and deliver 100 warships, the state-owned company said.

GRSE Chairman and Managing Director, Rear Admiral (Retd) V K Saxena, formally handed over the 100th warship -- 'IN LCU L-56' -- to the Indian Navy, it said.

The 100th warship, a Landing Craft Utility (LCU), is the sixth of an order of eight such vessels from the Navy, the company said in a release.

On March 27, GRSE had handed over its 99th warship, 'ICGS Priyadarshini' -- an advanced 'Fast Patrol Vessel' -- to the Indian Coast Guard.

In the last 59 years, the company has built around 780 platforms, including 100 warships to the Navy, the Coast Guard, and the Mauritius Coast Guard, the release added.
First Published on Mar 30, 2019 09:10 pm

tags #Companies #GRSE #India

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

'Came to Begusarai to Defeat Traitors': Giriraj Singh Takes a Jibe at ...

IPL 2019 | IPL is a Marathon, Have to Keep Emotions in Check: Ashwin

India, Pakistan Engage in Heavy Fire Exchange at LoC in Jammu's Poonch

How BJP Has Forced Mamata Banerjee to Rethink Her Equations with Left ...

Jet Airways Crisis Deepens as Airlines Says it Can't Clear Pilots' Due ...

Prakash Javadekar Slams PC Chacko For Calling Gandhis 'India's First F ...

The Week That Wasn’t: India Tests Anti-Satellite Weapon

IPL 2019 | Agarwal Has a Very Good Cricketing Mind: Memon

From Sydney Opera House to Burj Khalifa, Landmarks Across World Go Dar ...

PM's Mission Shakti address didn't violate model code of conduct: Elec ...

Government to borrow Rs 4.42 lakh crore in H1 FY2019-20: Economic affa ...

Hard to create a narrative that is different from the truth: CEA defen ...

Analysis: CPM manifesto attempts to sell old socialist wine in new bot ...

Trade ministry proposes delaying retaliatory tariffs on US goods

Trade optimism helps Wall Street open higher on last day of quarter

Sensex, Nifty gain 1% this week: Indiabulls Housing Finance surges 18% ...

Sensex, Nifty set to clock double-digit gains in FY19: Top gainers and ...

Gold gains as dollar dips; palladium pares losses

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Smaller parties flaunt crucial caste vote ba ...

Lok Sabha polls: Manipur People's Bill divides people, Meiteis seek ST ...

Lakshmi's NTR movie review: RGV's political film fails to pack a punch ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

US Attorney General William Barr to make Robert Mueller’s redacted r ...

India Open 2019: Kidambi Srikanth scrapes to three-game win over China ...

Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing business is election rhetoric ...

How to read anthologies, and learn about the adult world through Guy d ...

Best Smart TV deals under Rs 20,000 (2019): Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro to ...

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, DC vs KKR: Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russe ...

Kalank Title Track: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s chemistry is like ...

IPL 2019 highlights: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul help Kings XI Punjab win th ...

Mira and Zain Kapoor's wide smiles will uplift your weekend mood

Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to sue tabloid over fake div ...

Pahlaj Nihalani refutes Kangana Ranaut photoshoot claims says he signe ...

Sonakshi Sinha ‘khamosh’ no more on dad Shatrughan Sinha’s BJP e ...

The mad house at News18's REEL Awards . . .
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.