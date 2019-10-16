Growth in Mindtree healthy, but digital revenues need to pick up: Analysts

Mindtree is growing at a healthy pace but it needs to step up its digital growth, which grew close to 19 percent in the quarter ended September 2019.

Digital offerings has been growing at a much faster pace, between 25-40 percent, for IT firms. For a company where digital accounts for about 50 percent of the overall revenue, the growth of 18.8 percent is worrying, said experts.

Harit Shah, Analyst-IT, Reliance Securities, said: "The 18.8 percent growth is on a lower side and is a negative factor. Especially considering the space Mindtree is playing."

Unlike its peers that focus on large banks and capital markets in the US, Mindtree is strong in the insurance space, which has not been affected by the softness other IT majors are facing.

Mindtree CEO Debashis Chatterjee too pointed out in the Q2 earnings call that most of the growth has come from insurance.

"Tier-2 banks have done okay too," he said.

Shah explained that just like BFSI, where there is room for growth, other verticals such as hi-tech and media, travel and hospitality and manufacturing are suited for healthy digital growth. According to Shah, the company can capitalise on the demand and drive its digital growth.

Despite the slowness in digital, experts point out that the company had performed rather well on few key metrics though margins were below expectations.

Mindtree's revenue rose 9.1 percent year-on-year to $1914.3 crore from $1755.4 crore for the same period a year ago. Profits, though less than Rs 219.9 crore it reported in the Q2 FY19, it rose 42 percent sequentially for the second quarter in FY20 to Rs 128.5 crore.

The company’s profits tanked close to 40 percent in the first quarter of FY20. Its attrition too had gone up to 16.5 percent from 15.1 percent. Chatterjee responded

But Chatterjee seemed to have accomplished what he has set out to do when he took over as the CEO in August. During a media interaction then, he had said his focus would be on continuity and client stability. But most importantly, understanding Mindtree's management team would be his priority.

Chatterjee has pretty much achieved that. In the earnings call, he pointed out that having taken care of client stability through strategic customer meetings and connecting with employees through several town hall meetings.