you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 03:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Greenlam Industries expands Nalagarh unit; to produce 15.62 million laminate sheets

The company, which is a leading producer of laminates in Asia, can now produce up to 15.62 million sheets in the facility annually, thus further strengthening its position in the market.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Greenlam Industries on September 18 said it has expanded the production capacity at its Nalagarh plant in Himachal Pradesh by 1.6 million laminate sheets per annum.



"With this expansion, we are delighted to announce that our manufacturing unit in Nalagarh is now entirely operational to produce an additional 11.4 percent - 1.6 million laminate sheets per annum," MD and CEO Saurabh Mittal said in a statement.

This will take the manufacturing capacity to 15.62 million laminate sheets per annum, he added.

"While the capital cost of this brownfield expansion is Rs 25 crore, the expansion has the potential to generate revenue of Rs 125 crore per annum on full capacity utilisation," Mittal said.

Greenlam Industries' shares were trading 0.44 percent up at Rs 757.70 apiece on the BSE.

First Published on Sep 18, 2019 03:14 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Greenlam Industries #India

