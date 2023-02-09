Greaves Cotton to acquire Excel Controlinkage for Rs 385 crore

Greaves Cotton will acquire 100 percent stake in Excel Controlinkage Pvt Ltd through four tranches planned till FY26

Diversified engineering company Greaves Cotton on February 9 said it will acquire a 100 percent stake in motion-control systems company Excel Controlinkage Pvt Ltd in four tranches till FY26 for a value of Rs 385 crore.

The acquisition would enable Greaves to build a complementary product portfolio with common customer segments, make an international foray and aid in the growth of the fuel-agnostic powertrain portfolio, the company said in a statement. It would also give a push to its EV ecosystem.

"The acquisition is highly profitable and margin accretive at a consolidated level and complements our vision to build new competencies and accelerate the growth of clean-tech, last-mile mobility," Greaves Cotton executive vice chairman Nagesh Basavanhalli said.

Excel operates mechanical and electronic motion control systems with an integrated capability to manufacture push-pull cables, levers and sensors, which can be used in customer segments like commercial vehicles, construction equipment, agriculture and material handling. These are supplied directly to the majority of the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as for aftermarket.

“We are confident that in partnership with Greaves with its multi-product, multi-location engineering capability is the right partner for Excel to grow its business globally and multiply Excel’s value in interest of all stakeholders,” Excel founding partner Ashok Mrig said.

Greaves Cotton closed 0.8 percent lower from the previous day at Rs 137.30 on the National Stock Exchange.

Notably, Singhi Advisors are the sole and exclusive M&A advisors to this transaction.