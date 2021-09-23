MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Quants League Sep'21 Edition brings to you to 5-Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Grave violation of FCPA: CAIT demands independent, fair inquiry into Amazon bribery case

Stating that the FCPA has an extraterritorial jurisdiction and how it is unlawful for any enterprise to authorise the bribing of foreign government officials to obtain or retain business even outside of the US, CAIT sought an immediate and fair inquiry.

Moneycontrol News
September 23, 2021 / 04:43 PM IST
Representative image.

Representative image.

Taking the Amazon bribery issue on the frontline, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on September 23 sent a memorandum to Gary Gensler, Chairman, United States Securities & Exchange Commission, Washington who heads the repository body of Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) law of the US.

CAIT wrote in its memorandum to Gensler: “We would like to request your attention to be directed towards the news that broke out regarding the alleged bribing of government officials in India by Amazon Inc.”

The trader’s body pointed out that on September 20, a reputed media organisation had published a news story titled ‘Amazon whistleblower alleges India lawyers bribed officials’, which revealed a “grave violation” of the FCPA.

It added: “The same news story also cited that one of the independent counsels appointed by Amazon claimed that Amazon was his biggest clients and that he would receive upwards of Rs 20 crore from them per year. The complaint made by the whistleblower specifically stated that this money was being funneled under the aegis of legal expenses by Amazon to pay bribes to government officials.”

Also read: CAIT demands CBI inquiry into Amazon bribery allegation

Close

Related stories

Stating that the FCPA has an extraterritorial jurisdiction and how it is unlawful for any enterprise to authorise the bribing of foreign government officials to obtain or retain business even outside of the US, CAIT sought an immediate and fair inquiry.

It wrote in the memorandum: “We would like to make a representation that this alleged conduct of Amazon warrants an immediate inquiry from the US Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice to conduct an independent and fair inquiry.”

Notably, the CAIT had earlier sent a similar memorandum to David Last, Chief of Fraud Section of the FCPA, and to Charles Cain, Chief of the FCPA Unit in the SEC.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Amazon Inc. #bribery case #Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT)
first published: Sep 23, 2021 04:43 pm

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.