Grave violation of FCPA: CAIT demands independent, fair inquiry into Amazon bribery case

Taking the Amazon bribery issue on the frontline, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on September 23 sent a memorandum to Gary Gensler, Chairman, United States Securities & Exchange Commission, Washington who heads the repository body of Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) law of the US.

CAIT wrote in its memorandum to Gensler: “We would like to request your attention to be directed towards the news that broke out regarding the alleged bribing of government officials in India by Amazon Inc.”

The trader’s body pointed out that on September 20, a reputed media organisation had published a news story titled ‘Amazon whistleblower alleges India lawyers bribed officials’, which revealed a “grave violation” of the FCPA.

It added: “The same news story also cited that one of the independent counsels appointed by Amazon claimed that Amazon was his biggest clients and that he would receive upwards of Rs 20 crore from them per year. The complaint made by the whistleblower specifically stated that this money was being funneled under the aegis of legal expenses by Amazon to pay bribes to government officials.”

Stating that the FCPA has an extraterritorial jurisdiction and how it is unlawful for any enterprise to authorise the bribing of foreign government officials to obtain or retain business even outside of the US, CAIT sought an immediate and fair inquiry.

It wrote in the memorandum: “We would like to make a representation that this alleged conduct of Amazon warrants an immediate inquiry from the US Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice to conduct an independent and fair inquiry.”

Notably, the CAIT had earlier sent a similar memorandum to David Last, Chief of Fraud Section of the FCPA, and to Charles Cain, Chief of the FCPA Unit in the SEC.