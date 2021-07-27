Granules India net profit rises 8% in Q1 FY22, margins down

The USFDA issued two minor observations during the audit, and the company had responded within the stipulated time.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Drug maker Granules India on July 27 reported 8 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit in Q1 FY22 aided by US formulation sales.

Net profit in Q1FY21 was Rs 111 crore. Revenue from operations rose 16 percent YoY to Rs 850 crore in Q1FY22, compared to Rs 736 crore during corresponding quarter of previous year.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and ammortisation (EBITDA) margins declined 170 basis points YoY to 23.7 percent in Q1FY22.

The company said during the quarter it faced challenges such as shortage of raw materials, lower utilization capacities especially in Paracetamol and logistic disruptions.

"Non receipt of MEIS (Merchandise Exports from India Scheme) benefit also impacted the total income. However, the growth was driven by new launches and increased market share for existing products," Granules said in a statement.

Sales from North America rose 18.4 percent YoY to Rs 451 crore in Q1FY22 compared to Rs 381 crore. Europe remained flat at Rs Rs 143 crore, India sales rose 40.5 percent YoY to Rs 118 crore.

Top three molecules for the company such as paracetamol contributed 36 percent, metformin - 27 percent, ibuprofen - 15 percent, respectively.

“I am happy that we are getting over these difficult times and becoming stronger to carry out our aspirations," said Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Chairman & Managing Director of Granules.

"We are focusing on making our growth strategy more robust, while taking a hard look on our product pipeline which is our growth engine," Chigurupati added.