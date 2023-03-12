GQG may pick up stake in Adani cements business: Report

The Adani Group is likely to make an announcement early this week on selling a stake in its cement business, with Australia-listed and Florida-based investment firm GQG Partners being one of the probable buyers, the Hindu businessline reported on March 12 citing sources.

The report also suggested that more fundraising — somewhere in the region of $1.7 billion — will take place before the end of March. It is understood to be in talks also with a sovereign wealth fund and a corporate investment firm that could pump in money for small stakes in group companies, Businessline added citing sources.

Meanwhile, the Adani Group earlier today stated that it has completed full prepayment of margin-linked share-backed financing aggregating to $2.15 billion, before the committed timeline of March 31, 2023.

In addition to the above, promoters have also prepaid a $500 million facility taken for Ambuja acquisition financing. "This is in line with promoters’ commitment to increase equity contribution and promoters have now infused $2.6 billion out of a total acquisition value of $6.6 billion for Ambuja and ACC," the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate stated.

The development of a stake buy in Adani's cement business comes amid a recent report by Financial Times which suggested Adani issuing a formal request to global lenders for selling a 4-5 percent stake in Ambuja Cement for $450 million to reduce debt. In a $10.5-billion deal, Adani Group picked up Holcim Group’s entire stake in two Indian firms — Ambuja Cements and ACC. This is also the largest-ever acquisition by Adani, and India’s largest-ever M&A transaction in the infrastructure and materials space. Holcim sold its 63.19 percent stake in Ambuja Cements Ltd and 54.53 percent in ACC (of which 50.05 percent is held through Ambuja Cements) to Adani Group. Related stories India tech minister plans to meet startups on SVB fallout

'Our exposure to Silicon Valley Bank situation is minimal': Freshworks The ports-to-power conglomerate has been on a charm offensive to lure investors after Hindenburg Research released a report alleging stock manipulation and improper use of offshore tax havens by the conglomerate, which it has denied. However, Adani stocks have rebounded after Australia-listed and Florida-based investment firm GQG Partners Inc picked up stakes worth Rs 15,446 crore in four of the group's companies, including flagship firm Adani Enterprises. GQG would likely expand its investment in the group, the fund firm's founder Rajiv Jain said on March 8. Rajiv Jain, Chairman and CIO of GQG Partners, said," We believe that the long-term growth prospects for these companies are substantial, and we are pleased to be investing in companies that will help advance India’s economy and energy infrastructure, including their energy transition over the long-run."

Moneycontrol News