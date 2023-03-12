 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GQG may pick up stake in Adani cements business: Report

Moneycontrol News
Mar 12, 2023 / 10:31 PM IST

The Adani Group earlier today stated that it has completed full prepayment of margin linked share-backed financing aggregating to $2.15 billion, before committed timeline of March 31, 2023.

The Adani Group is likely to make an announcement early this week on selling a stake in its cement business, with Australia-listed and Florida-based investment firm GQG Partners being one of the probable buyers, the Hindu businessline reported on March 12 citing sources.

The report also suggested that more fundraising — somewhere in the region of $1.7 billion — will take place before the end of March. It is understood to be in talks also with a sovereign wealth fund and a corporate investment firm that could pump in money for small stakes in group companies, Businessline added citing sources.

Meanwhile, the Adani Group earlier today stated that it has completed full prepayment of margin-linked share-backed financing aggregating to $2.15 billion, before the committed timeline of March 31, 2023.

In addition to the above, promoters have also prepaid a $500 million facility taken for Ambuja acquisition financing. "This is in line with promoters’ commitment to increase equity contribution and promoters have now infused $2.6 billion out of a total acquisition value of $6.6 billion for Ambuja and ACC," the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate stated.