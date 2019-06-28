Govt working on finalising fresh divestment plan for Air India: Report

Government is working on finalizing a fresh divestment plan for Air India and may even consider offloading 99-100 percent stake in the national carrier, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

A Preliminary Information Memorandum (PIM) is likely to be floated in July as the divestment is part of a 100-day agenda. PIM provides all necessary information for participants in a divestment process.

The ministerial panel on the divestment is yet to meet and give its go-ahead to the fresh divestment plan.

Meanwhile, the airline is likely to activate 19 planes -- four B777s, two B787s and 13 A320s – that had been grounded for want of maintenance, by the end of September. The B787s will be revived soon, B777s by August and 13 A320s by September, the report suggested.