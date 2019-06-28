Govt working on finalising fresh divestment plan for Air India: Report

A Preliminary Information Memorandum (PIM) is likely to be floated in July as the divestment is part of a 100-day agenda.
Government is working on finalizing a fresh divestment plan for Air India and may even consider offloading 99-100 percent stake in the national carrier, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.
A Preliminary Information Memorandum (PIM) is likely to be floated in July as the divestment is part of a 100-day agenda. PIM provides all necessary information for participants in a divestment process.
The ministerial panel on the divestment is yet to meet and give its go-ahead to the fresh divestment plan.
Meanwhile, the airline is likely to activate 19 planes -- four B777s, two B787s and 13 A320s – that had been grounded for want of maintenance, by the end of September. The B787s will be revived soon, B777s by August and 13 A320s by September, the report suggested.
First Published on Jun 28, 2019 02:48 pm