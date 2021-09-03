MARKET NEWS

Govt utilised 23.6% of budgeted Rs 35,000 crore for COVID-19 vaccines till July

The government has spent Rs 9,229.31 crore between March and July to procure 124 crore doses from three manufacturers.

Viswanath Pilla
September 03, 2021 / 06:01 PM IST




The Central government utilised 23.6 percent of funds earmarked for vaccination till July, according to information provided by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare in a response to RTI request filed by Vivek Pandey, a doctor turned activist.

The government has budgeted Rs 35,000 crore for vaccinating the country in FY22.



The amount spent on the procurement of Covishield was Rs 4,410 crore. The government has procured 21 crore doses of Covishield vaccine from the Serum Institute of India (SII). It has spent Rs 157.50 crore to procure seven crore doses from Bharat Biotech.

The government also made a partial advance payment to Biological E to procure 30 crore doses of CORBEVAX vaccine. The expected time of delivery by Biological E is September and December.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

The government also placed an order for 37.5 crore doses of Covishield vaccine for Rs. 2521.56 crore on July 16 at the rate of Rs 215.25 per dose.

It placed another order of Rs 897 crore with Bharat Biotech for delivering 28.5 crore doses of Covaxin at the rate of Rs 228.75 per dose.

The expected time of arrival of doses from SII and Bharat Biotech is between August to December.

The company also released Rs 1,392.82 crore from Prime Minister Care Funds for the procurement of 6.6 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin early this year in January and February.
Viswanath Pilla is a business journalist with 14 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, Pilla covers pharma, healthcare and infrastructure sectors for Moneycontrol.
