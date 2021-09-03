Govt utilised 23.6% of budgeted Rs 35,000 crore for COVID-19 vaccines till July

The government spent Rs 9,229.31 crore between March and July to procure 124 crore doses from three manufacturers.

The Central government utilised 23.6 percent of funds earmarked for vaccination till July, according to information provided by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare in a response to RTI request filed by Vivek Pandey, a doctor turned activist.

The government has budgeted Rs 35,000 crore for vaccinating the country in FY22.

The amount spent on the procurement of Covishield was Rs 4,410 crore. The government has procured 21 crore doses of Covishield vaccine from the Serum Institute of India (SII). It has spent Rs 157.50 crore to procure seven crore doses from Bharat Biotech.

The government also made a partial advance payment to Biological E to procure 30 crore doses of CORBEVAX vaccine. The expected time of delivery by Biological E is September and December.

The government also placed an order for 37.5 crore doses of Covishield vaccine for Rs. 2521.56 crore on July 16 at the rate of Rs 215.25 per dose.

It placed another order of Rs 897 crore with Bharat Biotech for delivering 28.5 crore doses of Covaxin at the rate of Rs 228.75 per dose.

The expected time of arrival of doses from SII and Bharat Biotech is between August to December.

The company also released Rs 1,392.82 crore from Prime Minister Care Funds for the procurement of 6.6 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin early this year in January and February.