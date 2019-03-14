App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 09:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt trade margin cap falls short of curbing prices of most cancer drugs, but highlights trade distortion

The government said this is just a pilot, indicating that it may extend trade margin rationalization to other drugs as well.

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The government’s recent decision to cap trade margins of 463 non-scheduled anti-cancer drug brands, has brought to fore trade margin rationalisation as a major policy tool to rein in prices of medicines in the country.

Trade margin rationalisation backed by government's policy thinktank NITI Aayog is in works for some time.

Even as the effectiveness of the trade margin rationalisation is still under debate, the Indian drug price regulator – the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) on February 28 invoked paragraph 19 of Drug Price Control Order (DPCO), 2013, to fix trade margins at 30 percent for 42 non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines, which were sold under 463 different brands covering majority of the anti-cancer prescriptions.

So far the government fixed retail prices and trade margins of scheduled drugs or drugs part of National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM), whereas it gave companies the liberty to decide the margin of non-scheduled formulations.

related news

The government caps the trade margin of scheduled drugs at 16 percent.

A trade margin is a difference between the price at which the manufacturers sell the drugs to stockist or distributors and the final price to patients or maximum retail price (MRP).

“We have to live with both,” Umang Vohra, Global Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Cipla, referring to trade margin controls over both scheduled and non-scheduled formulations.

NPPA said its latest move reduced the cancer drug prices by up to 87 percent in certain cases and overall saved patients approximately Rs 800 crore.

The government said this is just a pilot, indicating it may extend trade margin rationalisation to other drugs as well.

Despite NPPA claim, there wasn't any meaningful reduction of MRPs in 70 percent of the brands, but the move may definitely rattle pharmaceutical companies and hospitals that distort trade.

Distorted trade margins

Moneycontrol found a huge price variation of same cancer drug formulation sold under different brand names pointing towards huge mark-ups in the trade.

For instance, the breast cancer drug Lapatinib 250 milligram marketed by Natco under brand name Herduo 250 is Rs 6,000 for 30 tablets, while the same formulation sold by Abbott under brand name Abnib was priced at Rs 12,990.

With a 30 percent cap, Abbott’s Abnib price was reduced by 35 percent to Rs 8403.76, whereas Natco’s price remained unchanged at Rs 6,000.

The margin cap may not impact companies operating well within the limits prescribed by the government but could hit the ones who have artificially inflated prices, to give cuts to retailers. Hospitals are the biggest beneficiaries in this case, who sell these drugs to patients through their pharmacies.

“What is happening right now is hospital buys drugs at around 50 percent discount (below MRP), passes on 10 percent of it to the patient, and still ends making 40 percent margin,” said Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director of Lupin.

“I think it benefits the patients,” Vohra of Cipla said.

“Hospitals will face the squeeze, I think some of that squeeze will come back to pharmaceutical companies because hospitals will say my margins got impacted, you got to do something,” Vohra added.

Cipla anti-cancer business is around Rs 400-500 crore and is said to be growing at a healthy pace.

An executive of a leading private hospital, who didn’t want to be named said it’s unfair to take out only hospitals, as pharmaceutical companies also are responsible for unhealthy trade practices to increase sales.

“Who asked them to jack up MRPs, hospitals never told them, we are for transparent pricing,” the executive shot back.

Not enough

Healthcare activists say trade margin cap may curb hospitals indulging in profiteering by taking massive cuts, but is still short of making cancer drugs affordable.

"Trade margin capping will lead to no reduction of MRP in a majority of the cases (more than 70 percent) or only marginal reductions in the case of other drugs," said All India Drug Action Network (AIDAN).

AIDAN represents a network of healthcare NGOs and activists, says 30 percent margin is actually equivalent to a 43 percent markup on the price to stockist.

"This methodology is a shocking departure from methods to curb prices in the DPCO and provides excessively high margins," AIDAN said.

AIDAN says trade margin rationalisation in isolation will not work to correct the market distortions in cancer drugs.

"Margin capping will be effective in bringing down prices only when combined with price ceilings," it added.
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 09:55 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Health

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Agarwal Hopes to Take Syed Mushtaq Ali Form Into IPL

108 Economists From Around the World Object to Political Interference ...

Mumbai Foot Overbridge Collapse: How Red Traffic Signal Proved Lucky f ...

‘Rainbow Nation is a Myth’: Racial Attack on South Africa TV Host ...

Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories

Rahul Supporting Robert Vadra Firmly in Land Deals Reeking of Corrupti ...

CPI to Contest in 55 Lok Sabha Seats in 24 States, Says Sudhakar Reddy

Mumbai Foot Overbridge Was Being Repaired for Minor Defect, Was Not Co ...

Footover Bridge Collapses Outside CST Railway Station, Mumbai

Pakistan's position as a global hub of terrorism stands out, says unio ...

Calls for boycott and hiking tariffs on Chinese goods not a solution

Centre defends electoral bonds in SC; says reforms aim to defeat black ...

Gig Economy Is Here: 21 lakh blue-collar jobs to be created in next 12 ...

Pilot of crashed Ethiopian Airlines jet reported flight control proble ...

Wall Street flat at open as trade uncertainty clouds Apple boost

Oil reaches four-month highs on supply, renewed OPEC call for cuts

Global liquidity will be comfortable unlike 2018, says Complete Circle ...

Market witnessing a relief rally; earnings, corporate guidance remain ...

China's blocking of Masood Azhar's listing at UN as terrorist is not a ...

Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad: A few theori ...

Avengers: Endgame trailer — Surviving superheroes, including Captain ...

Rediscovering Rajasthan: From Chittor's haveli to Padampura's farmhous ...

Public sector behemoths delay salaries: Firms like BSNL, MTNL, HAL, TI ...

Samsung Galaxy S10+ camera comparison: Impressive video but loses to t ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

UK expected to ask for Brexit deadline extension: A look at how this w ...

Champions League: Liverpool's ability to raise their game when it matt ...

Photograph Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra's film ...

Deepika Padukone unveils her wax statue at Madame Tussauds with Ranvee ...

Bulleya from RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter) marks Rabbi Shergill's return to ...

Avengers Endgame trailer: Iron Man lands on earth, Thor ‘likes’ Ca ...

Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena file for divorce post trial separation

Indian Premier League 2019: Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting to guide ...

Aamir Khan to star in a Forrest Gump remake and we can’t keep calm

RRR: Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn on board SS Rajamouli’s next

Kalank: Aditya Roy Kapur looks valiantly ready to fight a troop
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.