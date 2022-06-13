Govt mulls appeal against English court order in RIL-BGEPL, pursue execution of $3.85 billion award

live bse live

India is considering an appeal against the English court order that has given a $111 million- arbitration award in favour of Reliance Industries Ltd and Shell-owned BG Exploration & Production (BGEPL) in a dispute over recovery of cost in the western offshore Panna-Mukta and Tapti oil and gas fields, the government said in a statement on June 13.

The government also said it will push for the execution of a larger award amounting to $3.85 billion and interest that was awarded by the arbitral tribunal under the final partial award in 2016 in favour of the government.

“The Government of India has the right to seek leave of the English Commercial Court to challenge this judgment passed by it. Further, notwithstanding two partial awards of $111 million and $143 million in the favour of the contractor, the larger award amounting to $3.85 billion plus interest by the arbitral tribunal under final partial award 2016 is in favour of the Government, and is now being pursued through the Execution Petition filed before the High Court of Delhi,” the government statement said.

“It is pertinent to mention that, even in the latest award and order of the English Court dated 9.6.22 ($111 million), contractor’s claim amounting to $148 million has been rejected,” it added.

On June 9, the government of India lost its appeal in The English Commercial Court which gave the $111 million arbitration award in favour of the two companies.

In 2010, the then operators of Panna-Mukta-Tapti (PMT) fields – RIL and BGEPIL, moved court against the Indian government over cost recovery provisions, profit due to the government and payable statutory dues, including royalty, payable. The operators sought to raise the limit of cost that could be recovered from sale of oil and gas before they share the profits with the government.

The government had executed two Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) with ONGC Ltd, RIL and Enron, now BGEPIL (BG Exploration and Production India Limited) on December 22, 1994. Since the disputes arose between the parties, the Arbitral Tribunal has passed eight substantial partial awards. Sixty six of the 69 issues were decided in favour of the government of India in the final partial award passed by the Tribunal in 2016.

Subsequently, the government of India issued a demand letter to the contractors, calling upon them to pay an amount of $3.85 billion (excluding interest). The contractor failed to make the payment as per the award and therefore, the government has filed an application for execution of final partial award 2016 before the Delhi High Court.

But in 2016, RIL and BGEPIL challenged the final partial award of 2016 before the English Commercial Court. In April, 2018 the English Court passed a judgment in favor of the Union of India, dismissing eight out of nine challenges, and directed a ninth challenge to the tribunal for reconsideration.

“The tribunal subsequently passed its order on this challenge, partly in favour of the Contractors. Out of the $402 million claims, the tribunal allowed a cost of $143 million and denied the contractors, a cost of $259 million,” the government statement said.

Both the government and the contractors challenged the 2018 award before the English Commercial Court. The court disagreed with the tribunal’s denial of the cost of $259 million. In January 2021, the tribunal awarded a sum of $111 million in favour of the contractors. The government challenged this in the English Commercial Court which gave its judgment on June 9.

The PMT fields, discovered by ONGC, were awarded for operations after bidding in 1994 to a consortium of ONGC (40 percent), RIL (30 percent) and Enron Oil & Gas India Ltd (30 percent). BGEPIL acquired Enron's 30 percent stake in the joint venture in February 2002, and later Shell acquired BGEPIL in 2015.

Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.