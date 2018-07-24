Govt plans to sell 5% in BEL; may fetch Rs 1,300 cr

The government is planning to sell 5 percent stake in Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) through offer for sale, which could fetch about Rs 1,300 crore to the exchequer. The government currently holds 66.79 percent in the defence PSU.

The government has invited bids from merchant bankers by August 14. Up to 3 bankers will be appointed for taking forward the 5 percent stake sale plans in BEL, as per the Request for Proposal floated by the finance ministry.

Based on the current market price, a 5 percent stake sale could fetch about Rs 1,300 crore to the exchequer.

The paid up equity capital as on March 31, 2018, is Rs 243.66 crore. The company's manpower strength stands at 9,703 employees.

The government had last sold 5 percent stake in BEL in February 2017 to garner Rs 1,600 crore.

As against the target of Rs 80,000 crore in the current fiscal from PSU disinvestment, the government has raised over Rs 9,200 crore so far.

Shares of BEL closed at Rs 107.05, up 4.13 percent on the BSE.