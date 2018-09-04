Govt plans relief for airlines to ease cost pressure; debt, equity on the way for Air India

The government is working on a relief package for the airlines to alleviate the impact of rise in cost pressure, according to civil aviation secretary RN Choubey. He was speaking on the sidelines of a conference organised by global aviation body International Air Transport Association. A double whammy of a weak rupee and high oil prices has hurt the Indian aviation sector badly last six months, with many airlines in red.

In less than five months, the rupee has weakened by more than 12 percent to almost 72 against the US dollar amidst a global rally by the greenback.

Similarly, crude oil prices have surged by more than half in a year to around $70 per barrel. Aviation turbine fuel, derived from crude, accounts for one third the cost of operations of an airline in India while the same is one-fourth for most airlines abroad.

Jet Airways posted a loss of Rs 1,323 crore on a total income of Rs 6,066.91 crore in June quarter. The company is currently under probe by various government agencies for various charges including siphoning off funds by promoters. The company had posted a loss in March quarter as well, to the tune Rs 1,036 crore.

Weighed by the twin impact of a weaker rupee and higher fuel costs as well as one-time provision, SpiceJet also posted a loss of Rs 38 crore in June quarter against a net profit of Rs 175 crore in the same period a year ago.

Rival InterGlobe Aviation’s net profit in the three months through June fell 97 percent to Rs 28 crore from Rs 811 crore a year earlier. If not for the finance income, income from sale and leaseback of aircraft and compensation by Pratt & Whitney, India’s largest airline company would have reported a loss. Pratt & Whitney compensated IndiGo in the said quarter for engine snags that led to the grounding of Airbus A320neo planes.

While the private sector awaits its dole, one for Air India is already on its way. News agency ANI quoted Choubey said as saying that Air India will raise Rs 2,100 crore in government-guaranteed borrowing. The loan will be extended by State Bank of India. He said the government had approved Rs 860 crore as equity infusion for the state-owned carrier for the ongoing financial year.

According to Sydney-based Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation, the Indian airline sector is expected to report $1.65 billion-1.90 billion in losses in 2018-19, up from its own previous estimate of $430 million-$460 million. A higher estimated price of crude at $75-$80 per barrel and a depreciated rupee at 70-72 against the US dollar are the reasons behind the aviation consulting and research body’s sombre outlook for the Indian airline sector.