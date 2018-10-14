App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2018 03:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt may provide Rs 2,500 crore bank guarantee to State Trading Corporation

The firm is also in the process of preparing a plan to sell its non-core assets to raise funds

State Trading Corporation (STC) may soon get relief from the government in terms of bank guarantee of Rs 2,500 crore to help the company resolve the liquidity problem, sources said. The commerce ministry has approved the proposal and sent that to the finance ministry for final approval.

"There is also a plan to restructure loans of STC as the company is facing financial hardship," the sources said.

The firm is also in the process of preparing a plan to sell its non-core assets to raise funds.

The move assumes significance as there was a proposal of the commerce ministry for a merger of STC and another state-owned trading firm MMTC.

STC has posted 88.44 per cent fall in standalone net profit to Rs 1.46 crore during April-June 2018-19, on account of poor income.

The company, while releasing its unaudited financial result for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 in August, had stated that it has appointed financial advisor for restructuring of existing loans and for raising additional loans.

It had also proposed to raise additional working capital funds against its properties.

"Therefore, the Company has approached its lender banks for an appropriate resolution plan with the objective to make the operations of the company viable and sustainable.
First Published on Oct 14, 2018 01:50 pm

tags #Business #Companies #markets

