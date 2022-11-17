Govt may invite EoI to sell engineering subsidiary of Air India by Jan-Feb

The Central government could invite Expression of Interest (EoI) for the sale of Air India Engineering Services, the engineering subsidiary of erstwhile national carrier Air India, around January-February next year, CNBC-TV18 reported on November 17 citing sources.

According to earlier reports, the government was planning to start working on selling Air India's ground-handling and engineering arms as it aims to complete the transaction this fiscal.

However, as per the sources, plans to sell the ground handling subsidiary - Air India Airport Services (AIASL) - could also take longer.

The sources noted that 51 percent in AIASL needs to be held by an Indian and the government is studying options. It will address and structure the AIASL deal accordingly.

Currently, four Air India subsidiaries -- Air India Air Transport Services Ltd (AIATSL), Airline Allied Services Ltd (AASL) or Alliance Air, Air India Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL) and Hotel Corporation of India Ltd (HCI) are with Air India Assets Holding Ltd (AIAHL), which is a special purpose vehicle set up in 2019 for holding non-core assets and debt of Air India.

As part of the share purchase agreement entered into between Tata Sons and the government during the disinvestment of Air India, there is a lock-in period of three years, during which Air India is required to continue its business with the ground handling and engineering unit.

To recall, Tata Group completed its purchase of Air India in January 2022. Air India recently said it was aiming to increase its domestic market share by more than over 30 percent and also expand international presence. Releasing a transformation plan is titled “Vihaan.AI”, the company on September 15 spelled out its objectives for next five years. (With PTI inputs)

Moneycontrol News

