Govt may form panel to rework allocation for Jet Airways’ international flight rights

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MCA) may look to form a working panel to reform the allocation procedure for Jet Airways’ international flight rights to other airlines.

GoAir’s Network Planning Vice-President Samir Patel told The Economic Times that the Ministry has "assured of a working committee which would discuss inputs from all parties" to arrive at the best way to allocate the international flight rights.

This after IndiGo and GoAir raised complaints against the procedure used last month, the report said.

Moneycontrol couldn’t independently verify the report.

The Ministry had in June re-allocated Jet’s bilateral flying rights for a three-month period ending in September. IndiGo (84 weekly) and SpiceJet (77 weekly) were the leading beneficiaries, but the procedure was not in line with the Aeronautical Information Circular (AIC), which raised hackles.

As per the AIC, the allocation should be proportional to domestic capacity, but representatives were asked to pick number chits, which coupled with their capacity additional plans, netted the allocations.

IndiGo flew 49 percent of domestic travellers in May and put forth that it should thus receive more rights. SpiceJet came in second with 14.8 percent domestic passengers in May. However, GoAir protested the same, sending a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) against the allocation method.