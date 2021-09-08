MARKET NEWS

Companies

Govt forms panel headed by DCGI to frame new Drugs, Cosmetics, Medical Devices bill

“The committee shall undertake pre legislative consultations and examine the present Act, previously framed Drugs and Cosmetics Bills and submit a draft document for a de-novo Drugs, Cosmetics and Medical Devices bill,” the notification said.

Viswanath Pilla
September 08, 2021 / 03:49 PM IST
Amarin six patents on Vascepa were set to expire in 2030. [Representative image]

The Central government on August 7 issued notification constituting a new committee for framing of New Drugs, Cosmetics and Medical Devices Bill.

The eight-member committee will be chaired by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) VG Somani along with Rajiv Wadhawan, Director, Drug Regulation & Medical Service, Joint Drug Controllers Eswara Reddy and AK Pradha, and Drug Controllers of Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra and IAS officer NL Meena.

“The committee shall undertake pre legislative consultations and examine the present Act, previously framed Drugs and Cosmetics Bills and submit a draft document for a de-novo Drugs, Cosmetics and Medical Devices bill,” the notification said.

The Committee may co-opt members if required, the notification added.

Moneycontrol saw a copy of the notification.

The Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 which has been amended many times has been the basis for regulation of drugs and cosmetics in India. Medical devices which were regulated as drugs, will have separate clauses in the bill.
Viswanath Pilla is a business journalist with 14 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, Pilla covers pharma, healthcare and infrastructure sectors for Moneycontrol.
Tags: #Business #Companies #policy
first published: Sep 8, 2021 03:49 pm

