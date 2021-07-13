Govt exempts customs duty on Amphotericin B, COVID test kits' raw materials
July 13, 2021 / 01:41 PM IST
Mucormycosis (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
The Centre has exempted customs duty on certain active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), excipients and key starting materials for antifungal drug Amphotericin B and COVID test kits.
The move is expected to address the shortage and also reduce the prices of Amphotericin B injection, vital in the treatment of mucormycosis, better known as black fungus, that has sickened thousands of COVID patients in the country during the devastating second coronavirus wave.
The exempted list include DMPC (1,2-Dimyristoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine), DMPG (1,2-Dimyristoyl-sn-glycero-3-phospho-rac-glycerol,sodium salt), HSPC (Hydrogenated phosphatidylcholine from soybean), DSPG (l,2-Distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phospho-rac-glycerol, sodium salt), Egg Lecithin (emulsifier) and Cholesterol HP (used in liposomal formulations).
Raw materials used in making COVID test kits, too, have been given the duty waiver. These test kits use raw materials like ammonium thiocyanate.
"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 25 of the Customs Act,1962 (52 of 1962), the Central Government, on being satisfied that it is necessary in the public interest so to do, hereby exempts the goods," the government said in its notification on July 12.
India has reported about 50,000 cases of black fungus. The government has permitted five firms— Natco Pharma, Gufic Biosciences, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Emcure Pharmaceuticals and Lyca Pharmaceuticals—to produce Amphotericin B. These are in addition to existing manufacturers such as BSV and Sun Pharma.
