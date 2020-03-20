Govt asks states to ease alcohol supply rules for sanitiser manufacturers

With the demand for sanitisers increasing day by day and shortages across India, the government has directed all states and Union Territories (UTs) to eliminate quota restrictions in allotment of alcohol to sanitiser manufacturers.

"Necessary permissions on account of licensing and storage of Ethyl Alcohol/Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA)/Ethanol may be accorded by the state government agencies to sanitiser companies up to their installed capacity without any quota restriction on supply," said the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in a letter to chief secretaries and administrators of all states and UTs.

"All possible arrangements should be made to ensure that Ethyl Alcohol/ENA/Ethanol is made easily available to the sanitiser industry," the letter added.

The government also asked states and UTs to expedite necessary permissions to encourage sanitiser manufacturers to enhance their production capacity.

"The sanitiser industry operating in the states/UTs should be motivated to run their units in all three shifts, so that they can utilise their installed capacity to produce maximum quantity of hand sanitisers," the government said.

It also asked distilleries to step in to manufacture sanitisers in bulk to ensure demand-supply balance.

"It has been brought to our notice that All India Distilleries Association (Aida) and their members can also produce sanitiser in bulk, that can be bottled by the sanitiser industry and other industries, for which necessary permissions, if required may be accorded by the states and UTs on a priority basis," the government said.

The government said Indian Sugar Mills Association (Isma) and Aida have assured the availability of alcohol to sanitiser producers at a reasonable price.

Moneycontrol earlier reported that domestic manufacturers of sanitisers and disinfectants were finding it tough to get ethanol, a key ingredient, in adequate quantities because of cumbersome procedures and red-tape at state excise departments.

Public health agencies including the World Health Organisation (WHO) have been advising people to maintain personal hygiene that includes the use of sanitisers and disinfectants to prevent the spread of infection. The instructions have led to panic buying and hoarding and manufacturers are struggling to keep pace with the order inflow owing to the unavailability of ethanol.

Many companies have complained that the state excise departments prefer liqour lobby while granting alcohol permits over sanitiser makers.