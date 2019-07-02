App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 01:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Government policy soon to make companies conduct water audit: Report

Sectors like coal, steel, cement and power will get a mark for water consumption by the Ministry of Jal Shakti which is now in the initial phases.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government plans to make a policy to assess the per-unit consumption of water for which companies soon have to do a water audit, according to a report by Business Standard.

Sectors like coal, steel, cement and power will get a mark for water consumption by the Ministry of Jal Shakti which is now in the initial phases.

"It is still an evolving discussion, but we need to get a clear picture of water consumption by industries. There could be a disclosure on water by companies in their balance sheets," said a senior official to the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The government will fix targets for consumption for each industry once it ascertains the present consumption level.

Water expert Vishwanathan S said to the paper, "The royalty for the water usage is very cheap, compared to energy. If it is priced correctly, the industry will have to treat it as a limited ecological resource."

State pollution boards maintain records of industrial water consumption but are fragmented.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti is also in talks with the Agriculture Ministry as there is a problem of out of proportion use of water in irrigation. Also, India uses three to five times more water than other nations like China, Israel and the US, according to the data by Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations.

The ministry launched a campaign for behavioural change of the public towards conserving water on July 1.

First Published on Jul 2, 2019 01:07 pm

