App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 08:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Government considering views of sub-group on revision of royalty rates on coal

The Centre had earlier set up a sub-group under the Chairmanship of Coal Additional Secretary for examining the issue of revision of royalty rates on coal and lignite, the minister said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government is considering the recommendations of a sub-group with regard to revision of present royalty rates on coal, Parliament was informed today. "The Study Group has submitted its recommendations which is under consideration with the government," Coal Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

The Centre had earlier set up a sub-group under the Chairmanship of Coal Additional Secretary for examining the issue of revision of royalty rates on coal and lignite, the minister said.

The Odisha government had earlier in the year asked the Centre to revise the coal royalty.

Stating that the royalty on coal was last revised in April 2012, Odisha government said the royalty rate should be revised every three years.

Therefore, the coal royalty revision is due since April, 2015, it had said.

In a separate reply, the minister said in the last three financial years and in 2018-19 (till July 31), two mines -- Marki Mangli-I and Majra in Maharashtra -- have been auctioned to Topworth Urja and Metals and Jaypee Cement Corp, respectively.
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 07:56 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Piyush Goyal

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.