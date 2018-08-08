Government considering views of sub-group on revision of royalty rates on coal

The government is considering the recommendations of a sub-group with regard to revision of present royalty rates on coal, Parliament was informed today. "The Study Group has submitted its recommendations which is under consideration with the government," Coal Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

The Centre had earlier set up a sub-group under the Chairmanship of Coal Additional Secretary for examining the issue of revision of royalty rates on coal and lignite, the minister said.

The Odisha government had earlier in the year asked the Centre to revise the coal royalty.

Stating that the royalty on coal was last revised in April 2012, Odisha government said the royalty rate should be revised every three years.

Therefore, the coal royalty revision is due since April, 2015, it had said.

In a separate reply, the minister said in the last three financial years and in 2018-19 (till July 31), two mines -- Marki Mangli-I and Majra in Maharashtra -- have been auctioned to Topworth Urja and Metals and Jaypee Cement Corp, respectively.