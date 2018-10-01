App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 10:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Government asks CIL to supply rakes to power sector on priority basis

The CMDs of all subsidiaries of Coal India (CIL), and the CMD of NTPC along with others were part of the video conference held on September 22.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The government has directed Coal India and its subsidiaries to give priority to power plants in fuel supply as plants are grappling with acute coal shortage, an official said. "Coal and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in a video conference asked Coal India and its arms to prioritise power sector," the official said.

The CMDs of all subsidiaries of Coal India (CIL), and the CMD of NTPC along with others were part of the video conference held on September 22, the official said.

Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) in a letter said in view of the acute shortage of coal at power plants, it was decided in the meeting that rakes will be loaded only for power plants.

After meeting the requirement of power plants, "CPSUs like RINL, Nalco and SAIL (RSP) are to be loaded till the crisis is over", the letter said.

related news

A fall in the generation of thermal power, wind and hydro-power due to multiple factors has spiked power rates in spot markets in the last two weeks.

Power tariff on Sunday touched a decade high of Rs 17.61 per unit on the Indian Energy Exchange due to low hydro and wind energy production and coal shortage at thermal plants.

According to sources, captive power plants (CPPs) were grappling with the issue of coal shortage. CPPs generate electricity for their own manufacturing facilities like steel, cement and others.

According to the Central Electricity Authority data, as many as 19 thermal plants had coal stocks of less than seven days of consumption as on September 27.

Coal India accounts for over 80 percent of the domestic coal output.
First Published on Oct 1, 2018 10:31 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.