Google's Pixel 3 launch date set for October: Report

If media reports are to be believed, Google will be launching its new Pixel 3 phone on October 4 later this year.

The details were mentioned on a Famebit listing, which clearly stated that 'the Pixel 3 phone is launching October 4th, 2018'. Famebit is Google’s YouTube influencer marketing platform, wherein the creators/ influencers and brands collaborate to get paid to promote the products as well as services. This listing exists for Pixel 3 and is looking for Canadian creators.

The overall operations and marketing campaigns appear usual from Google’s side, however, considering the previous dates of the Google’s phone launches, this is a good indication for setting the expectations of the enthusiasts who are eagerly waiting for Pixel 3.

The specs of the upcoming Pixel 3 XL are likely to be Snapdragon 845 and 4GB of RAM on-board. Reportedly, the phone will be in black and clear white versions only.