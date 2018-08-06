Google's Pixel 3 launch date set for October: Report

According to media reports, Google told some YouTube influencers in Canada that the new Pixel family will be launching on October 4.
If media reports are to be believed, Google will be launching its new Pixel 3 phone on October 4 later this year.
The details were mentioned on a Famebit listing, which clearly stated that 'the Pixel 3 phone is launching October 4th, 2018'. Famebit is Google’s YouTube influencer marketing platform, wherein the creators/ influencers and brands collaborate to get paid to promote the products as well as services. This listing exists for Pixel 3 and is looking for Canadian creators.
The overall operations and marketing campaigns appear usual from Google’s side, however, considering the previous dates of the Google’s phone launches, this is a good indication for setting the expectations of the enthusiasts who are eagerly waiting for Pixel 3.