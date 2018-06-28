Google served notice for 'destroying' green belt in Gurugram

Google India has been slapped a show cause notice by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) for allegedly destroying a green belt in Gurugram.

The notice issued on Wednesday alleged that Google India had destroyed a green belt in front of its office in Sector 15 (Part-2) by building a road that connects directly to NH-8.

As per the notice, Google India now needs to respond to the notice within 24 hours. They will how to explain why any civil and criminal action shouldn't be taken against the company for violating the laws. The GMDA has asked the company to remove all the structures built by it on the said land, and restore the green stretch within 12 hours.

As per a report in The Times of India, the letter sent by GMDA read, "Whereas it has come to the notice that persons under you or working on your behalf have destroyed the green belt in front of your office and built a road for access in a surreptitious manner without the necessary permissions. The entire work has been done in a covert manner… by such actions you have violated the provisions under the Punjab Scheduled Roads and Controlled Area Rules, the Punjab Land Preservation Act as well as the applicable portions of the Indian Penal Code."

A Google official firmly denied that the company was responsible for building the road. “Google India is just occupying the building, and the work is being carried out by the builder. We will clarify our stand on this matter to the authorities,” a spokesperson for Google India told the paper.

Asked why the notice was served to Google, GMDA clarified that it was issued to the organisation since the municipal records revealed that it had been paying the property tax.

The GMDA official also pointed out that NHAI officials were hand-in-glove with the organisation in clearing the green belt and building the road. “During our preliminary probe, it appeared that someone had approached NHAI, seeking a no-objection certificate in order to build this access road cutting through our property, and they managed to get it. However, the highways authority cannot grant this permission without seeking our approval since GMDA owns the green belt. The involvement of some NHAI officials cannot be ruled out. We will initiate action against those found guilty, and nobody would be spared if found guilty,” the official told the paper.