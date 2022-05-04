English
    Google picks former Modi think-tank official Archana Gulati as India policy head: Report

    Gulati is a long-term Indian government employee, having worked until March 2021 as a joint secretary for digital communications at Modi's federal think tank, Niti Aayog, a body that is critical to government's policy making across sectors.

    Reuters
    May 04, 2022 / 07:28 PM IST
    Representative image

    Alphabet Inc's Google has hired a new public policy head in India, Archana Gulati, who previously worked at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's federal think-tank and the country's antitrust watchdog, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.


    A number of Indian government officials have been hired by Big Tech companies which are battling tighter data and privacy regulation, as well as competition law scrutiny, under Modi's federal government.


    Gulati is a long-term Indian government employee, having worked until March 2021 as a joint secretary for digital communications at Modi's federal think tank, Niti Aayog, a body that is critical to government's policy making across sectors.


    ALSO READ: Watch: Google CEO Sundar Pichai fact checks Wikipedia about his school in India


    Before that, between 2014 and 2016, she worked as a senior official at India's antitrust body, the Competition Commission of India, according to her LinkedIn profile.

    A Google India spokesperson confirmed the development to Reuters, but did not elaborate. Gulati did not immediately respond to a request for comment.


    The source declined to be named as the hiring decision was not public.


    India's antitrust watchdog is currently looking into Google's business conduct in the market of smart TVs, its Android operating system as well as its in-app payments system.


    Last year, Meta Platforms Inc hired Rajiv Aggarwal - who spent years working in India's federal and state governments - as its head of policy.

    Another former Indian antitrust and federal government official, Anand Jha, in 2019 joined Walmart as India public policy officer. He currently manages government relations for Blackstone in India.



    Reuters
    Tags: #Alphabet Inc #Archana Gulati #Google #India policy head
    first published: May 4, 2022 07:28 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.