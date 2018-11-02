App
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 03:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google India's $2 billion remittances may come under I-T lens: Report

According to the report, tax authorities in India state that such transfers are not cost or transfer of profit, but 'royalty', which is subject to tax.

Google India's $2 billion remittances to the company's subsidiaries in Singapore and Ireland from the revenue earned in India over the past five financial years could further increase the company's tax liability, as per a report in The Economic Times.

The company has remitted a total of Rs 16,119.6 crore ($2.18 billion) towards "purchase of advertising space" under "Miscellaneous expenses" for the period 2013-14 to 2017-18, as per regulatory filings made with the Registrar of Companies (RoC). The remitted sum amounts to 50-60 percent of the company’s total revenue in India over the five-year period.

According to the report, tax authorities in India state that such transfers are not cost or transfer of profit, but 'royalty', which is subject to tax.

"Google India will be liable to pay tax on the transfers until 2016, when an indirect tax in the form of equalisation levy was introduced. (Therefore) from FY17, when the equalisation levy (was introduced), they don’t have to pay withholding tax on royalty," a tax official told the people.

Advertisers will have to pay an upfront tax of 6 percent as equalisation levy to digital service providers, which is also known as ‘Google tax’.

Read — Ruling in favour of taxman, ITAT asks Google India to pay tax on remittances made to Google Ireland

This would mean that apart from the tax on Rs 1,457 crore — the amount transferred between 2007-08 and 2012-13 — Google may have to also pay tax on the Rs 7,546 crore transferred for "purchase of advertising space" between 2013-14 and 2015-16, the report said.

"Equalisation levy is an indirect tax and is part of the Finance Bill. If they (Google) have taken the benefit of equalisation levy, then they don’t have to pay any other withholding tax under law," the official told the paper.

In October 2017, the Income-Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) in Bengaluru ruled in favour of the taxmen. The tribunal directed Google India to pay tax on Rs 1,457 crore — the total amount that it had remitted to Google Ireland during that period. It reiterated the verdict was in May this year.

Read — ITAT says Google India should pay tax on advt revenue sent to parent

Google India, however, said that the company complies with all tax laws in India.


 "We comply with all tax laws in India and pay all applicable taxes. The ITAT order was a clear departure from previous judgements on the issues and not in line with India’s double taxation avoidance agreement. We continue to represent the facts of the case at the high court as the ITAT ruling is based on an inaccurate representation of our business operations in India," Google told the paper.


In FY18, Google India reported a 30 percent increase in revenues at Rs 9,337.7 crore with profit after tax rising 33 percent to Rs 407.2 crore. The amount transferred for "purchase of advertising space" rose 36 percent to Rs 4,949.6 crore.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 03:10 pm

