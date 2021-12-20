Gold Prices Today: Glitter returns as investors turn risk-shy on policy, inflation worries; resistance at Rs 48,800

Representative Image

Gold contracts in India opened flat on December 20 at Rs 48,590 per 10 gram, showing a marginal decline of 0.01 percent on the Multi Commodity Exchange, while sliver was down 0.5 percent to Rs 61,901 per kilogram.

At 9:56am, gold was trading at Rs 48,5629 per 10 gram, or up 0.07 percent, but silver was down 0.62 percent at Rs 61,751 per kilogram.

The prices of these two precious metals settled on a mixed note in the international markets on December 17 due to proposed reduction in import duties in the next budget, strength in the dollar index, which crossed 96.55 amid a strong fall in the Turkish Lira and a rapid spread of Omicron in many countries.

The February futures contract for gold settled at Rs 48,594 per 10 grams with a loss of 0.11 percent, and silver March futures contract settled at Rs 62,137 per kilogram with a loss of 0.02 percent on December 17.

“Gold posted solid gains and hit a three-week high in early US trading on Friday, boosted by the safe-haven demand as the marketplace was showing a bit of anxiety to end the trading week,” said Amit Khare, AVP-Research in Commodities, Ganganagar Commodity Limited.

It could be that other major central banks moving to tighten their monetary policies or signalling their intent to do so, shortly after the Wednesday Fed Open Market Committee’s meeting pushed traders and investors into risk-averse postures.

“Gold prices surged to a nearly three-week high on Friday, above $1,800, on safe-haven demand and as traders seek out the metals as an inflation hedge,” Khare said.

Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research

Gold February futures contracts settled at $1,798.35 per troy ounce on Friday, up 0.01 percent, and silver March futures contracts settled at $22.37 per troy ounce, down 0.53 percent. Domestic markets were settled on a weaker note. Gold prices crossed $1,800 per troy ounce on Friday, but failed to sustain at higher levels after the dollar index gathered strength.

The dollar index was also supported by a weakness in the global equity markets. Bullions also fell in the domestic markets amid proposal of reducing import duty in forthcoming budget. However, decline in the US bond yields, Omicron fears and weakness in global equity markets supported safe-haven buying in gold and silver.

We expect the gold and silver prices to continue to hold its support levels and any decline would be buying opportunity at lower levels. Gold prices could cross $1,800 per troy ounce and silver could also test $23 per troy ounce this week. Gold has support at $1,784-1,772, while resistance at $1,810-1,822 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $22.10-21.84, while resistance is at $22.70-23.00 per troy ounce.

At MCX, gold is having support at Rs 48,400-48,220 and resistance at Rs 48,800-49,050, while silver sees support at Rs 61,900-61,500 and resistance at Rs 62,660-63,100. We suggest buying gold around Rs 48,400 with a stop loss at Rs 48,180 for a target of Rs 48,800.

Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities

COMEX gold trades marginally lower near $1,802/oz as support from safe haven buying is countered by increased expectations of the Fed’s monetary tightening. Rising virus cases, setback in US spending bill talks, stress in China’s property sector have dented the risk sentiment and increased gold’s safe haven appeal.

However, the US dollar index is still holding on to Friday’s gain amid Fed’s tightening expectations and this has kept pressure on prices. Gold ETF saw some inflows late last week but the pace was slow. Gold has rallied sharply in the last few days but may struggle to build momentum above $1,800/oz amid Fed’s monetary policy outlook.

Dr Ravi Singh, Vice-President and Head of Research, ShareIndia

Due to rising demand and spreading of Omicron, gold prices are going higher. On the daily chart, gold stayed bullish across all momentum indicators like RSI, MACD and Stochastic, and may remain so for the next trading sessions.

Buy zone is near Rs 48,400 for the target of Rs 48,650, and sell zone is below Rs 48,300 for the target of Rs 48,000.