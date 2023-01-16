GoFirst launches ticket sale. Check details here

GO FIRST (formerly known as GoAir) on January 16 announced its opening sale of the year, ‘Travel India Travel’. The sale offers fares starting at Rs 1,199 for domestic flights and international at Rs 6,599 to travellers booking tickets between 16th to 19th January 2023, for a travel period ranging from 4th February to 30th September 2023.

Customers can enjoy one million seats at unbeatable affordable fares. Additionally, free rescheduling and cancellation will be available on all bookings as per the terms and conditions.

"This offer will help travellers plan their vacations in advance, making travel experience more convenient and budget friendly," the airline said.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, GO FIRST said, “This gesture is aimed at providing customers a well-planned, convenient, comfortable, and affordable travel experience. Customers have always been the focal point for GO FIRST. We always try our best to render exceptional services to our beloved customers. The ULCC/ LCC work on the philosophy where the seats are cheap when you book well in advance and as you go near to the departure, they become expensive and hence this sale is aimed to provide the opportunity to the customers to get cheapest fares and still have option to cancel or reschedule till 15 days prior to the schedule date of departure”.

