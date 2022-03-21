English
    Godrej Properties sells 1,550 homes in Pune's Mahalunge township project for Rs 1,002 crore

    The company said it has sold 1,550-plus homes accounting for over 1.5 million square feet in the current financial year for this township project

    Moneycontrol News
    Real estate developers Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL) said its township project Riverhills in Mahalunge, Pune, achieved FY 22 sales worth Rs 1,002 crore.

    Over 1,550 homes, accounting over 1.5 million square feet for this township project, has been sold in the current fiscal year, Godrej Properties said in a statement on March 21.

    Godrej Properties further said that since the opening of the township's first phase in September 2019, it has sold over 3,600 residences with 3.4 million square feet of area at a booking value of over Rs 2,100 crore.

    “We are happy with the overwhelming response received for Riverhills, Mahalunge. The customer’s confidence is a reflection of the increasing demand for community and integrated developments by reputed developers. We will do our best to deliver an outstanding project for all the residents of this township,” Mohit Malhotra, MD and CEO, Godrej Properties, said.

    Riverhills is a township with more than 8 hectares of open space. It is one of the first townships in the proposed 283-hectare Mahalunge Maan Hi-Tech City. Mahalunge Maan Hi-Tech City is located near the residential area of Baner and the IT hub of Hinjewadi.

    Tags: #Godrej Properties #Mahalunge Maan Hi-Tech City #pune #Real Estate #township
    first published: Mar 21, 2022 09:40 am
