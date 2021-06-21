MARKET NEWS

Godrej Appliances offers six-month extended warranty to customers who have taken atleast one COVID-19 vaccine dose

Customers will have to register on the official website of Godrej Appliances to avail this offer within seven days of product purchase.

Moneycontrol News
June 21, 2021 / 02:23 PM IST
Source: AP

Consumer durables firm Godrej Appliances has launched a special offer of six months' extended warranty free on purchase of all Godrej Appliances, across all channels, for customers who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

This offer is valid till August 22 on purchase of all Godrej air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, microwave ovens, deep freezers, air coolers, Godrej Viroshield and Godrej Qube.

Godrej Appliances, which is part of Godrej & Boyce, said in a statement that customers will have to register on the official website to avail this offer within seven days of product purchase.

Apart from this, customers can also avail other incentives from the brand like cashback up to Rs 6,000 and finance offers.

"The sooner we all get vaccinated, the faster we will be able to curb the spread. Thanking those who are ensuring the same by getting themselves and their loved ones vaccinated and encouraging others to do the same, we have launched this thoughtfully crafted 6-month extended warranty free, on the purchase of any of our B2C products, to customers who have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine," said Sanjeev Jain, National Sales Head, Godrej Appliances.

As of 7 am on June 21, India’s cumulative vaccination coverage exceeded 28 crore. A total of 30,39,996 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.
