App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 05:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Godrej Appliances launches portable fridge ‘Qube’, eyes 20% revenue growth in FY20

Godrej Appliances clocked Rs 4,300 crore revenue in FY19 and is eyeing selling 50,000 units of Qube in FY20

M Saraswathy @maamitalks
Whatsapp

White goods maker Godrej Appliances has launched a portable cooling device for food and beverages. Called ‘Qube’, this device uses thermoelectric technology that is considered a greener alternative to traditional cooling. In FY20, this product is expected to add to the growth in the refrigerator business that contributes almost 57 percent to its Rs 4,300 crore revenue.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Kamal Nandi, Business Head & Executive Vice President, Godrej Appliances said they have been testing the product for the past six to eight months.

The product, priced at Rs 7,000 has a 30-litre capacity and can be used for cooling purposes only and not freezing. Unlike traditional refrigerators, the product does not have a compressor or refrigerant. The company is looking to sell 50,000 products in FY20, 100,000 in FY21 and 200,000 in FY22.

Revenue growth areas

related news

As temperatures soar, sales of products like air-conditioners (AC) and refrigerators would grow.

“Penetration of ACs is only 4 percent in India versus 30 percent of refrigerators. Hence, we believe that ACs will be a lead growth category,” he added.

ACs are currently under the 28 percent slab of goods and services tax (GST). Nandi said they are hopeful that the new government will reduce the GST rate on ACs to 18 percent, a factor that will boost its penetration further.

In FY20, Nandi said the company is looking to grow its revenue by 20 percent. In FY19, the company’s revenue stood at Rs 4,300 crore. Of this, the share of the AC segment was 18 percent that is expected to increase to 20 percent.

“The AC business will grow faster than our revenue. We are expecting ACs to see 25-30 percent growth in their revenue in FY20,” he added.

The new product

Godrej Appliances’ new launch Qube is their initiative to reduce global warming. Most traditional refrigerators use chlorofluorocarbons as refrigerants that are said to deplete the ozone layer, leading to warmer temperatures across the globe.

Nandi added they have taken efforts to reduce their energy consumption by 30 percent through their hydrofluorocarbon-free refrigerators and ACs.

Qube has a stabilizer-free operation and is also compatible with home inverters. Since it is a cooling product, food and beverages do not need to be defrosted before consumption. The product can also maintain the cool temperatures for up to 3 hours after a power cut.

Going forward, Nandi said the emphasis will be green, energy-efficient and technology-led products. The company is working on launching a refrigerator with remote sensing and preventive servicing features.
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 05:34 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Sonam Kapoor spills the beans on Kareena Kapoor Khan's social media pr ...

Kangana Ranaut vs Alia Bhatt: Randeep Hooda backs his Highway co star, ...

Made in Heaven actor Arjun Mathur has a Rang De Basanti connect, here' ...

Bharat poster: Salman Khan looks like a stud, but Disha Patani steals ...

Exclusive: Asha Negi reveals that she and boyfriend Ritvik Dhanjani mi ...

Hema Malini, Swara Bhaskar, and Khushboo Sundar weigh in on women's sa ...

Game Of Thrones: Asha Negi is a big fan, reveals her favourite charact ...

India's Most Wanted Teaser: Arjun Kapoor, as an intelligence officer, ...

Meghan Markle does not want 'the men in suits' to supervise the birth ...

Strength of One Vote Made Surgical Strike, Air Strike in Pak Possible: ...

Wipro Approves Rs 10,500 Crore Buyback Plan, to Repurchase 32.3 Crore ...

A Jain Version of it! Traditional Vegetarian Recipes to Try this Mahav ...

Benjamin Netanyahu Passes Threshold for Nomination as Israel's Prime M ...

My Family, Relationships and Loved Ones are My Priority, Says Alia Bha ...

Kangana's Sister Rangoli Trains Guns At Randeep Hooda After His Crypti ...

Pak Set to Sign USD 6-8 Billion Bailout Deal With IMF: Finance Ministe ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs RR at Mohali: Buttler & Ashwin in Focus a ...

Notre-Dame's Precious Artworks to be Transferred to Louvre Museum

DMK's Dayanidhi Maran ducks questions on corruption, promises jobs and ...

Lok Sabha Elections in Vellore likely to be cancelled

EC imposes campaign ban on Yogi Adiyanath, Mayawati and Maneka Gandhi ...

Notre Dame of Paris 'saved' after fire destroys steeple

The race against time to tackle climate change agents

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex end at record closing high; ICICI Bank, In ...

ICICI Bank, RIL, Godrej Properties among top stock picks by CLSA for 2 ...

Indian pharma growth decelerated in March but expect good future growt ...

Expect crude prices to stabilise around $66/barrel this year, says Woo ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: How Agra, Ambedkar's favourite city, evolved ...

Marvel movies marathon — Iron Man to Captain Marvel, watching all 21 ...

In Rajasthan's Alwar, cow-related violence and poorly drafted laws agg ...

Jet Airways crisis: Debt-laden airline needs bigger cheque, experience ...

Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar win Pulitzer; Wa Lone, Kyaw Soe ...

Champions League: Manchester United's misfiring attack needs fine-tuni ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Taking Indian politics to board games: How 'Shasn' and 'The Poll' plac ...

Infinix Smart 2 get Rs 2,000 price cut on Flipkart, to now sell from R ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.