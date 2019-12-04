Godrej Appliances explores new technology to cut AC energy consumption by 80%

Q4. It is a joint venture public limited company with 40% ownership by Suri family of India and 13% ownership by Denso Corporation & Suzuki Motor Corporation each. It is the leading manufacturer of thermal products for automotive applications in India, in technical collaboration with Denso. Identify the company. (Image source: Reuters)

Consumer durables firm Godrej Appliances is working on a new technology to reduce energy consumption by 80 percent in air conditioners (ACs). As a part of a competition conducted by a global coalition of the Ministry of Science and Technology and Rocky Mountain Institute, the company is working on a prototype that will help slash energy usage by one-fifth in room ACs.

Kamal Nandi, Business Head and Executive Vice President, Godrej Appliances said that this is part of the company's initiative to look at green technology for products.

"The demand for room ACs in India is expected to touch 1 billion units by 2050 compared to 6.5 million units right now. On the other hand, ACs account for 10 percent of the global energy consumption and hence it essential that we take steps to reduce this," he added.

The company is among eight other finalists who are working on this technology. It is the only Indian company to be shortlisted.

A prototype will be submitted by April 2020. There will be six-month testing of the product. After October 2020, the final product will be put on trial.

Burzin Wadia, Executive Vice President and Head-Engineering and Technology, Godrej Appliances said the product that is being developed will use a combination of high-efficiency vapour compression system, advanced evaporative cooling along with solar energy.