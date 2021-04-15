MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Gain complete knowledge about how you can invest in global markets during an insightful webinar on April 16 at 11 am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Godrej Appliances expands manufacturing facility, launches made-in-India ACs

The brand has launched new air conditioners with a special ‘Nano-Coated Anti-Viral Filtration Technology’ which is said to eliminate 99.9 percent viral and bacterial particles coming in contact with the Nano-coated filter surface.

Moneycontrol News
April 15, 2021 / 06:48 PM IST
Godrej Appliances factory in Shirwal, Maharashtra

Godrej Appliances factory in Shirwal, Maharashtra

Godrej Appliances, a business of Godrej & Boyce, on April 15 launched its range of made-in-India air conditioners (AC). The firm is investing Rs 100 crore in both manufacturing units at Shirwal and Mohali by 2025, to augment their AC production capacity to 8 lakh units.

The company claimed in a statement that the new air conditioners come with a special ‘Nano-Coated Anti-Viral Filtration Technology’ which is said to eliminate 99.9 percent viral and bacterial particles coming in contact with the Nano- Coated Filter surface.

Godrej Appliances also said that it has set up a new AC manufacturing unit at its Shirwal factory. The entire new range spanning 30 models, uses eco-friendly refrigerants – R290 and R32, thus offering the lowest Global Warming Potential (GWP).

Kamal Nandi, Business Head and Executive Vice President – Godrej Appliances, told Moneycontrol that the brand has invested Rs 50 crore in capital, dedicated to machinery, tools infrastructure and backward integration for the air conditioner category including AC heat exchanger coils and indoor units.

"This will add 400,000 units of AC production capacity at Shirwal in 2021. Another 400,000 units of AC production capacity will be added in Mohali by 2025 with an additional similar investment, taking the total investment to Rs 100 crore," he added.

Close

Related stories

While the government has approved the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for multiple sectors including white goods (ACs and LEDs), Nandi explained that the company is studying the scheme and will take a decision based on the long-term benefits.

While their market share in AC category is around 5 percent, the brand is targeting a share of 10 percent over the next three years in ACs.

Over the last seven years, the brand has invested Rs 1,100 crore in capacity, R&D and technology expansion, demonstrating attesting its commitment to ‘Make in India’. The brand recently inaugurated its new air conditioner manufacturing unit at its Shirwal factory in Maharashtra.

"We have been working towards improving our indigenous manufacturing capabilities through backward integrations, moving a step closer to being able to manufacture most of our product categories in-house. The newly set up air conditioner manufacturing unit is yet another concrete step in bringing alive our founder’s vision of a self-reliant India, while taking care of the environment," he added.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Companies #Godrej Appliances
first published: Apr 15, 2021 06:47 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.